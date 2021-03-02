'Hope You Feel Better': Student's Heartwarming Drawing For Teacher Who Lost Her Husband

In a heartwarming incident, Massachusetts-based teacher Melissa Milner took to her Twitter handle and shared a drawing made by one of her students. The special thing about this drawing was that it was given to her as the student’s way of soothing her mourning because of the sudden loss of her husband. “As I grieve the sudden death of my husband, my students warm my heart. #grief #love #loss”, Melissa wrote in the caption.

The emotional drawing shows a girl being drawn at one corner of the sheet and a man on the top corner. They have been connected through a string. The man has been drawn over the clouds and there is a message right next to him. ‘Dear Mrs. Milner, I am so sorry for your loss’, the message says in the beginning. Further in the message the students wrote about how her husband is always connected to her with a line even though she cannot see it. “Even though you can’t see Mr Milner you should know that there will always be a line connecting your hearts. I hope you feel better soon”, read the message. Let’s have a look at the drawing.

As I grieve the sudden death of my husband, my students warm my heart. #grief #love #loss pic.twitter.com/v1SUmw4m5l — Melissa Milner (@melissabmilner) February 28, 2021

Netizens get emotional

Emotional on the image, netizens took over the comment section. "It is a challenge to teach through grief. I am so sorry for your loss! I had to make the decision if I would teach after the sudden loss of my 5 year daughter Corrie in May 2020", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "I’m so sorry for your loss, my sister and I also lost our mother one month ago yesterday do to Covid. We also lost our dad 31 years ago, and our sister 12 years ago. Now it’s just me and my little sister and we are both depressed". The image has now gone viral and managed to garner 526.1K likes.

