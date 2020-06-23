Trump Rally: House Chair Demands Trump Admin Explain Nigel Farage's Visit To US

The U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security chief Bennie Thompson has reportedly written a letter to the Trump administration on June 22 questioning information on British politician Nigel Farage's trip to the U.S for President Trump's Oklahoma rally that took place over the weekend. According to the international media reports, the Trump administration strictly imposed a ban on people travelling to the US from the UK in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman @BennieGThompson sent a letter to @DHSgov on the Trump Administration’s decision to wave the travel ban for Nigel Farage to travel here to attend the Trump Rally over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/E664FXQhpk — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) June 22, 2020

Thompson in his letter to the acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf reportedly said that the UK leader's visit to the rally "raises numerous troubling questions." He also wrote that he wants to know why the Department of Homeland Security allowed him to travel despite of the strict restrictions. Farage was spotted attending President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as per reports. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson reportedly said that Farage was denied boarding the flight initially but he was soon permitted after a review that his visit was deemed to be "in the national interest".

Trump's address

United States President Donald Trump took to stage on June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to deliver his re-election campaign speech. The much controversial rally marked the resumption of hi re-election campaign which was halted as the coronavirus pandemic hit the US. However, despite enormous predictions, the crowds did not turn up in the numbers Trump and his campaign officials expected.

A week earlier, Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Pascale has predicted that there had been more than one million ticket requests. However, as events unfolded, the arena saw most of its seats empty. According to reports, only 6,200 seats filled in the area which has a seating capacity of 90,000. While touching upon the surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, the President once again raked up the topic of 'Chinese virus' and said his initiative towards staining the fast-spreading coronavirus were effective in controlling the rising number of cases in the country.

"I shut thousands of Chinese from coming to the US in January. I have saved thousands of lives here. And then I stopped the Europeans," Trump said. In his speech, Trump also attacked the Democrats and radical Left-wingers for spreading fake news against him over his administration's response towards the pandemic outbreak in the country. Many people have slammed Trump for being "racist and "ignorant" during his address.

