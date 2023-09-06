House GOP Contemplates Moves Against Speaker McCarthy Amid September Showdown

In the corridors of US Congress, as September's critical legislative deadlines approach, House GOP lawmakers are stirring up turmoil within their ranks. The spotlight is on Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who faces a challenging month ahead, marked by the looming threat of a government shutdown, as per a report from Axios.

The urgency in the House chambers is palpable, and the pressure on Speaker McCarthy is mounting. With the clock ticking towards the September 30 deadline to pass crucial funding bills and avoid a Government shutdown, McCarthy finds himself navigating a political minefield.

A motion to vacate looms

For some House Republicans, the whispers of a motion to vacate are growing louder. This move would initiate a floor vote on McCarthy's speakership, and Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) suggested, "I think it's [motion to vacate] in the back of everybody's mind… If somebody brings that, it wouldn't take much, you know, it just takes a couple of votes."

Indeed, the rules in the House allow a single member to call for a motion to vacate, and only a few Republican defections would be needed to join forces with Democrats to oust McCarthy via a majority vote.

Leveraging for an impeachment inquiry

Adding another layer of complexity, some House Republicans are reportedly leveraging these threats as a means to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) declared, "When we get back to Washington in the coming weeks, we have got to seize the initiative. That means forcing votes on impeachment. And if Kevin McCarthy stands in our way, you may not have the job for long."

Lack of coherent strategy

Beneath the surface, not all conservative members are on the same page, especially about a spending plan. The House GOP appears divided on whether to support a stopgap funding bill, commonly known as a continuing resolution (CR), contingent on certain concessions, including funding for border security.

As a senior GOP lawmaker lamented, "I'm not seeing a coherent strategy… I've been picking up chatter that they want to make a motion to vacate if we do a CR, but a lot of people want a CR to get more time and to attach HR 2." HR2 is a comprehensive border security legislation that House Republicans passed earlier this year.

In the weeks ahead, all eyes will be on Speaker McCarthy as he navigates the turbulent waters of September's legislative challenges while facing potential internal dissent. The outcome remains uncertain, and the House GOP's ability to find common ground in the midst of these political storms will be closely watched.