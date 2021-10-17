House Lawmakers Subpoena Ex-DOJ Jeffrey Clark Over Trump’s ‘election Subversion Scheme’

Jeffrey Clark, a former top environmental lawyer at Donald Trump's Justice Department who is accused of conspiring with Trump to sabotage the 2020 US elections result in Georgia and other states, is facing ethics investigations in Washington that could lead to disbarment, as well as a watchdog investigation that could lead to a criminal referral. The Senate judiciary committee's Democratic chairman, Richard Durbin, has asked the DC bar's disciplinary counsel to investigate Clark's conduct and possibly sanction him, prompting increased scrutiny of the ex-assistant attorney general, who led the Justice Department's environment division for nearly two years and then ran its civil division, The Guardian reported.

The panel's report followed an eight-month investigation and included voluntary testimony from former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, revealing how Jeff Clark privately discussed with Donald Trump ways to pressure Rosen to help launch an investigation into baseless allegations of voting fraud in Georgia and other states won by Joe Biden. According to the report, Clark repeatedly attempted to "induce Rosen into helping Trump's election subversion scheme," including telling Rosen that if he agreed to join their cabal to overturn election results, Clark would turn down an offer Trump made him to become attorney general in place of Rosen, as per The Guardian's report.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Jeff Clark was asked by the Senate panel to appear voluntarily in July but rejected. The Senate report was shared with the House Select Committee on Investigations, which has been looking into the 6 January attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, as well as Trump's efforts to overturn the US elections result. The committee issued a subpoena for deposition testimony on October 13, and it requested records from Clark on October 29, after apparently straining to secure his cooperation.

56% people in America feel cheating affected 2020 presidential election

In contrast, in a Rasmussen Reports poll conducted earlier this month, 56% of respondents said, "It's likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 US presidential elections," with 41% saying it's "very likely." A growing majority of likely voters believe that President Joe Biden's victory over predecessor Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections was tainted by corruption, and that a critical Democratic election reform strategy will increase fraud. The most recent poll result is 5%, up from 51% in April, when many people believed "Biden's election was tainted by fraud."

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP