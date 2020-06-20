Houston Police Chief Blames Protests For Spike In Coronavirus Cases In Department

Due to the weeks of protests over racism, the chief of the Houston Police Department, Art Acevedo, reportedly said that his own department has been recording a huge spike in coronavirus cases. While blaming the demonstrations, Acevedo said that the police department has seen a huge COVID-19 spike. He even informed that the department has had around 50 to 60 positive tests come back in a very short period of time.

Amid the looming pressure of violent protests and the novel coronavirus, the Houston Police Department chief reportedly informed that the cases have double due to the ‘close proximity’. He further even urged citizens to ‘take the lesson’ and wear masks. While calling it the ‘right thing to do’, he added now it is not about politics, it is about ‘common courtesy’ and ‘personal responsibility’.

READ: US: Suit To Move Forward Against Officer In Kansas Swatting Case

The support for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter has been pouring from different parts of the globe even as the world battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Protests have rocked not just parts of US, but demonstrations have been taking place in Netherlands, London, Manchester as well. George Floyd died in police custody and in viral footage, the Chauvin could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. Demonstrators reportedly said that the focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry in American police forces.

READ: Florida Governor: Cases Increase Due To Testing

COVID-19 cases to surge amid protests

Meanwhile, as per reports, almost 21 states in the US recorded a weekly increase in new cases of coronavirus. States including Arizona, Utah and New Mexico reported a rise of 40 per cent or higher for the week. While some new cases are believed to be linked to better testing, others are probably due to the eased public health restrictions that have allowed people to gather in groups.

The United States overall has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with over 2,220,000 positive cases and 119,112 deaths. Even with an increasing number of cases, the state continues to ease lockdown measures. The health officials also believe that in the coming weeks, the cases will spike as protests over George Floyd’s death swept the country.

(Image: AP)

READ: US: Chicago Marchers Say Juneteenth Represents Hope

READ: COVID Hot Spot Yakima County Exceeding Hospital Capacity