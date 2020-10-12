Houston Tollway Renamed In Memory Of Slain Indian-American Cop Sandeep Dhaliwal

The Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) on October 6 renamed a portion of the tollway after slain cop Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal in order to honour his memory. The 42-year-old Sikh deputy was shot dead in Houston last year while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in the city. Sandeep Singh's family attended the renaming ceremony led by Commissioner Adrian Garcia, who had hired the cop 10 years ago.

Today, @HCTRA honored Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal by renaming a porting of Beltway 8, near 249, in his memory. Thank you to everyone who worked together to honor our friend and colleague. #hounews #neverforget pic.twitter.com/Z70JgJ4Jiy — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 6, 2020

Who was Sandeep Singh?

Sandeep Singh was gunned down in September last year after he pulled over a person named Robert Solis, who shot at him several times as he turned around and walked back to his patrol unit. Later it turned out that Solis was a fugitive and a history-sheeter with a long list of crimes attributed to him. Sandeep Singh was mourned by the entire state and country and condolences poured in from all over the world. "Sandeep Dhaliwal wasn’t just a trailblazer - he was a hero. His murder is horrific," Senator Pat Toomey had tweeted after Sandeep's killing.

Last month, the US House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to rename the Houston Post Office in memory of Sandeep Singh. The bill was tabled by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher. "I am very grateful to Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and her commitment to honoring my husband’s memory. He loved being a part of and serving his community. Naming a post office after him will honor his work and dedication, and I am happy that this bill has passed the House today,” said Harwinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Sandeep’s wife.

Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal had shot to the national limelight in the United States after he was allowed to wear his turban and grow a beard in line with his Sikh traditions. On the day of the announcement Sandeep was given off, however, he chose to report on duty to show his new uniforms to his colleagues.

