Conventionally, wars are won on a bloodied battlefield that reverberates with belligerent attacks on both sides. But when a mammoth presidential election in the United States comes into the picture, the fate of one's victory appears to somehow land in the hands of ballots scattered down the streets.

As the United States prepares for the 2024 White House race, two nations at war in Europe remain on edge. Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February, but in spite of the swathes of destruction and loss of lives, it does not appear to be nearing its end.

The possibility of the war stretching all the way to 2024 exists, and if this transforms into reality, the next US President would either mean good, or bad news for Ukraine. Turning back the clock is crucial to understand this. When the war first began, bipartisanship in American support for Ukraine was as clear as the day.

Ukraine aid: The divide between Democrats, Republicans

A poll conducted by Chicago Council on Global Affairs last March saw Russian sanctions receive 82% support from Democrats, as Republicans followed behind with a percentage of 75, according to Foreign Policy magazine. In the case of military aid, 83% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans stood in support that would later end up wavering down the line.

By July 2022, the partisan gap widened, as the Biden administration put on its shining armour to pump funds into Ukraine with high gas and food prices spiralling out of control back home. By January 2023, Republican support for Ukraine aid stood at 48%, with support from self-proclaimed “MAGA” (Make America Great Again) Republicans at only 36%.

In recent months, GOP politicians with a Trump-like "America First" ideology have announced their presidential bids, including former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley who has repeatedly vowed to cut "every cent of foreign aid" drawn from American taxpayers' money. Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis also echoes the thoughts, and has asserted that the US “cannot prioritise intervention in an escalating foreign war over the defence of our own homeland".

A stance like this inside the Oval Office in 2024 could negatively impact Ukraine, which has so far barely withstood Russian aggression despite big military packages and financial support from the West. If the US presidency tips in favour of firebrand Republicans, Ukrainians fear losing strong American support. On the other side of Ukraine, Russia eyes a less hawkish administration than Biden's as the US polls approach.

Three war outcomes and what they could mean for US

How the war could impact the US presidential elections is depends on three possible turns of events, one of which could greatly help Biden, while the two others could drive him out of the White House.

If Ukraine wins

In the case that Russia brings its troops back and arrives at a peace negotiation with Ukraine, Joe Biden could celebrate his involvement and emphasise how his foreign policies steered Ukraine's big win. But even with a foreign-policy victory, American presidents have rarely managed to win hearts and votes. In 1992, then-President George H. W. Bush was defeated in his quest for reelection in spite of attaining victory in the Gulf War a year ago. Fast forward to 2004, Bush only got reelected in a close call despite public opinion being widely supportive of the Iraq War.

If Ukraine loses

Ukraine biting the dust despite hefty aid and packages could embolden the GOP to label Biden's policies botched and lambast him for wasting taxpayers' money, a narrative that has only grown rampant over the course of these past few months.

A prolonged war

Biden could attribute Ukraine's endurance to his policies, and use the war as one of the key topics of his reelection pitch, a route that many American leaders have taken in the past. In 1916, Woodrow Wilson based his entire reelection campaign on keeping the US far away from the First World War since 1914. For Franklin D. Roosevelt, it was necessary to highlight in his 1940 political campaign that the US will not send its soldiers into battle. Even Trump said prior to his 2016 presidential campaign that its time for American troops deployed in Afghanistan to "come home”.

Many world leaders including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban agree that the result of the 2024 US elections could play a role in how the Russia-Ukraine war unravels. "[Former US President Donald] Trump, who plans to run for president again, wants a ceasefire. That is why the US elections in 2024 may directly influence the situation surrounding Ukraine. It may even influence the outcome of the war," he said in an interview with the Kossuth radio station earlier in March.

But the outcome of the US elections is ultimately, for the average American to decide. To make up his/her mind on whether the US must be a saviour that leads a country to freedom and democracy, or if it should finally attend to pressing matters developing on its very own soil.