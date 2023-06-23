How India Went From 10th Largest Economy To 5th: PM Modi Details In US Congress Address

In a powerful address before the joint session of the US Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly highlighted India's impressive economic transformation, noting that the country has surged from being the 10th largest economy in the world to now holding the fifth position globally. PM Modi said India is poised to become the third largest economy in the near future, a statement met with resounding applause and appreciation from the audience.

Recalling his first visit to the United States as Prime Minister, PM Modi emphasised on the remarkable progress India has made over the years. "When I first visited the US as PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy," he said. The Prime Minister's passionate delivery was accompanied by a firm thump of his fist on the table.

"When India grows, the whole world grows," says PM Modi

PM Modi underscored the interconnectedness between India's growth and the prosperity of the world at large. He said, "When India grows, the whole world grows." The Prime Minister's statement echoed the sentiment that India's economic success is not only beneficial for its citizens but also has a ripple effect on the global stage.

Highlighting India's vast population, PM Modi attributed the country's rapid growth to its sheer scale. "After all, we are a sixth of the world's population," he remarked.

The Prime Minister's speech resonated with the audience, as he painted a picture of India as an economic powerhouse and an attractive destination for international businesses and investors. He said India's growth is not only measured by its current stature but also by the accelerating pace at which it is progressing.

As he concluded his speech, the Prime Minister left the audience with a sense of optimism and anticipation, firmly asserting that India's ascent in the global economy is an unstoppable force.