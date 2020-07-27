UC Berkeley Tuition Cost: How Expensive Is The Prestigious University? Find Out

After watching the latest Netflix film The Kissing Booth 2, many fans of the rom-com have become curious to know how much does UC Berkeley really cost. In The Kissing Booth 2, one of the lead character Lee Flynn, who plays Elle Evans' best friend gets into UC Berkeley. Elle who got accepted too, is still debating whether she wants to go to Berkeley or not. Read on to know, “How much does UC Berkeley Tuition Cost?

UC Berkeley Tuition: How much is UC Berkeley Tuition Cost?

Financialaid.berkeley.edu, which is the financial aid section of UC Berkeley’s official website, has mentioned all the details regarding the tuition, fees and living expenses. The cost of education has been mentioned for both graduate and undergraduate students for the academic year of 2020-2021. Here are the figures mentioned in the website.

UC Berkeley Tuition and living expenses for Undergraduate students

Students living on campus at the Residence Hall will have to pay a total of $40,692. This price includes UC Berkeley Tuition and Fees, which is $14,254 and UC Berkeley living expenses which are $17,952. Students will also require a health instance plan which will cost $3,536, which is also included in the above-mentioned total amount. Books and supplies, food and other personal expenses will cost the total amount mentioned above.

Living in an On-campus apartment will cost a student as much as $39,112.

Students planning to live off campus can expect to pay around $36,512.

Undergraduate students can expect to save the most if they live with relatives. The total yearly cost of education at UC Berkeley for such students can come down $28,788.

UC Berkeley Tuition and living expenses for Graduate students

For students enrolling in academic programmes, their total cost of attendance will be $48,456 for the academic year 2020-2021 as per the UC Berkeley official website.

Students who have enrolled in Professional programmes will be paying $52,440.

UC Berkeley's official website also mentions that out-of-state residents will have to pay an added $29,754 in Nonresident Supplemental Tuition. The institution has stated that the above-mentioned figures for systemwide tuition and fees represent currently the approved amounts. Hence, they may not be final. In addition to this, the website also states that actual tuition, fees, and charges are subject to change by the Regents of the University of California. Berkeley aspirants should also be aware that the university has mentioned that final approved 2020-21 tuition and fee levels may be higher or lower than the amounts presented.

Disclaimer-All the facts and figures mentioned in the story have been taken from UC Berkeley's official website.