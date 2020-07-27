UC Berkeley Tuition Cost: How Expensive Is The Prestigious University? Find Out

After watching the latest Netflix film The Kissing Booth 2, many fans of the rom-com have become curious to know how much does UC Berkeley really cost. In The Kissing Booth 2, one of the lead character Lee Flynn, who plays Elle Evans' best friend gets into UC Berkeley. Elle who got accepted too, is still debating whether she wants to go to Berkeley or not. Read on to know, “How much does UC Berkeley Tuition Cost?
Financialaid.berkeley.edu, which is the financial aid section of UC Berkeley’s official website, has mentioned all the details regarding the tuition, fees and living expenses. The cost of education has been mentioned for both graduate and undergraduate students for the academic year of 2020-2021. Here are the figures mentioned in the website.
UC Berkeley's official website also mentions that out-of-state residents will have to pay an added $29,754 in Nonresident Supplemental Tuition. The institution has stated that the above-mentioned figures for systemwide tuition and fees represent currently the approved amounts. Hence, they may not be final. In addition to this, the website also states that actual tuition, fees, and charges are subject to change by the Regents of the University of California. Berkeley aspirants should also be aware that the university has mentioned that final approved 2020-21 tuition and fee levels may be higher or lower than the amounts presented.