How US Is Using Export Controls To Choke China's Semiconductor Industry | EXPLAINED

China and the US are engaged in a tech war and semiconductors play a crucial part in it. Back in October, the US imposed sweeping export controls on China's semiconductor manufacturing companies, to block China's access to advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. However, there were some loopholes, and now the US has updated its trade blacklist, to close the loopholes. It is unclear what China will do now, which was threatening that it will go to WTO against these export controls. US, instead of backing down, has doubled down.

Chip-making start-up PXW Semiconductor Manufactory is now one of the companies on the list, as per a report from the Financial Times. The earlier list focused on the big names but this list primarily focuses on firms which have the potential to help China achieve its goal of dominance in tech. In recent years, PXW Semiconductor Manufactory has reportedly received significant funding from authorities in Shenzhen and former Huawei executives. Now, PWX is staring at a future when it loses access to all advanced technology. According to the report, PWX had ordered advanced equipment from multiple American companies. Now, PWX might never receive them.

Hefei Core Storage Electronic is another company that has been added to the list. Hefei Core Storage Electronics's goal is to develop a Chinese alternative to Intel's PC processors. An engineer working at the firm told FT that no one at the firm expected they would be on the radar of the US. American officials chose to include Hefei Core Storage Electronic in the list because they had information which suggested the company was working on processors which might end up helping China's quest for developing powerful supercomputers and memory chips.

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment is another important company which has been included in the list. Beijing has been relying on Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment to develop a Chinese alternative to Dutch ASML's lithography machines. The development of domestic lithography machines that can replace ASML are crucial for China to attain its goal of manufacturing advanced semiconductors.

Why is the US taking action against China's semiconductor industry?

The United States has long been the dominant player in the global semiconductor industry, with companies such as Intel and Qualcomm holding significant market shares. However, in recent years, China has made significant strides in developing its own semiconductor industry and has become a major player in the market. This has led to increased competition between the two countries, with the United States taking measures to protect its dominance and China seeking to increase its own capabilities.

One of the key factors driving this tech war is the strategic importance of semiconductors. Semiconductors are used in a wide range of military applications, including radar systems, communications equipment, and weapons systems. As such, control over the production and supply of these critical components has significant implications for national security. This has led to concerns in the United States that China could potentially use its growing semiconductor industry to gain an advantage in the global tech landscape.

China's goal

The Chinese government has long recognized the strategic and economic importance of technology, and has made the development of China's technology sector a key priority. This has been reflected in a number of government policies and initiatives aimed at promoting the growth and competitiveness of the country's tech industry. In 2017, President Xi Jinping gave a speech at the annual "Two Sessions" meeting of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of the tech sector in driving China's economic growth, stating that the country must "seize the strategic opportunity to develop modern science and technology." He also specifically mentioned the importance of the semiconductor industry, saying that China must "make the development of integrated circuits a strategic pillar industry".

China's key policy document

In 2020, the Chinese State Council released a policy document outlining measures to accelerate the development of the country's domestic semiconductor industry. The document calls for increased investment in research and development, the development of domestic supply chains, and the promotion of domestic companies. It also includes measures to support the growth of the industry, such as tax incentives and the establishment of government-supported tech parks and incubators. However, now China faces the challenge of US' policies which intend to choke off China's semiconductor industry, to ensure China cannot use its technological advantage as a tool of coercion at a later date.

Tools US has adopted to fight the tech war against China

There have been a number of key steps that the United States has taken in recent years to try to limit China's access to advanced semiconductor technologies and protect its own semiconductor industry. A few examples of such policies are:

Tariffs and export controls - The United States has implemented tariffs on certain types of semiconductor equipment and materials imported from China, as well as export controls on certain types of advanced semiconductor technologies. These measures are intended to make it more difficult for China to access advanced technologies and protect the domestic semiconductor industry.

Investment restrictions - The United States has also implemented restrictions on foreign investment in the semiconductor industry, including through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). This has made it more difficult for Chinese companies to acquire advanced semiconductor technologies through foreign acquisitions.

Domestic investment incentives - The United States has also taken steps to encourage domestic investment in the semiconductor industry, including through tax incentives and funding for research and development.

Legal action - The United States has also taken legal action against Chinese companies that it believes have engaged in unfair trade practices in the semiconductor industry. For example, in 2020, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Huawei, alleging that the company engaged in a scheme to steal trade secrets from U.S. companies in the semiconductor industry.