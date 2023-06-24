Howdy Modi: Looking Back At The Last Time PM Modi Addressed The Indian Diaspora On US Soil

On the final day of the historic US Visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Indian diaspora in a 2-hour long mega event. The Friday event is hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) and will take place at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. While there is a strict limit on the number of guests at the event, this has brought back memories of the massive 'Howdy Modi' event where 50,000 people of Indian origin gathered in Houston in 2019.

Revisiting Howdy Modi

Howdy Modi was a grand community summit which was hosted by the Texas India Forum (TIF) in 2019. The forum organised the event for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The popularity of the Indian Prime Minister led to the whole ordeal become a completely sold-out event and turning out to be the largest gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the United States other than the Pope.

The event took place in September 2019, right when several US candidates started gearing up for the 2020 Presidential election.

PM Modi and Former US President Donald Trump participate in the Howdy Modi event in Huston, Texas, September 22, 2019, Image: Reuters

The event indicated the strong relationship shared by Prime Minister Modi and then US President Donald Trump. During his address, PM Modi even pointed out the wordplay by the business tycoon-turned-politician, of his own slogan and stated why he admired Trump. “I admire him for something more: his sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in the American future, and a strong resolve to make America great again,” PM Modi stated in his 2019 address.

The promises

The event was conducted just weeks after Houston witnessed horrible flooding, that affected the life of the residents living there. With the motto of “Houston Strong”, Trump stated that both he and Modi came to the city to celebrate everything that unites America and India. “Prime Minister Modi and I have come to Houston to celebrate everything that unites America and India: our shared dreams and bright futures. I’ve also come to express my profound gratitude to the nearly 4 million amazing Indian Americans all across our country,” Trump said.

He then went on to proclaim that he is a ‘great friend’ to India. "In my campaign for President, I promised all of that. If we were elected, India would have a true and great friend in the White House. And I can tell you, you have never had a better friend as President than President Donald Trump, that I can tell you. The Prime Minister knows that,” he added.

50,000 Indian Americans witnessed the 'Modi Magic' at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas September 22, 2019, Image: YouTube - PM Narendra Modi

What’s in store for this event?

This will be a modest event compared to the Howdy Modi summit, due to the Prime Ministers jampacked schedule as he will be leaving for Cairo shortly after. "The PM was gracious enough to delay his departure from DC by a few hours, and granted a slot for the diaspora meeting," Bharat Barai, chairman of the Indian American Community Foundation told PTI.

"That was confirmed on May 29. In three weeks, we had to look for a suitable facility to organise the event. We came up with this event (in Washington) with great enthusiasm and support of the Indian American diaspora," he added. The event is an invite-only event which will feature a performance by Mary Millben.

