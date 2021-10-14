'How's Biden Doing? Do You Miss Me Yet?': Trump Takes Dig At Democratic Leader, Again

Former United States President Donald Trump took a dig at Joe Biden administration on Wednesday, 13 October by drawing attention to all the challenges America is presently facing, according to him. Trump not only questioned “How’s Biden doing? Do you miss me yet?” but also listed how COVID-19 in the US is “raging” and the supply chains of the country are “crashing". Known for his massive ‘America First’ approach, Trump said that Washington was “humiliated” in Afghanistan while the US border is a “complete disaster.” He goes on to denounce the spiking prices of gas and the uptick in inflation.

Trump said, “COVID is raging out of control, our supply chains are crashing with little product in our stores, we were humiliated in Afghanistan, our Border is a complete disaster, gas prices and inflation are zooming upward—how’s Biden doing? Do you miss me yet?”

Trump said US weapons in Afghan will help China, Russia

Earlier, on Saturday, 9 October, Trump also said that the American military equipment left behind in Afghanistan after the pullout was still functional and it will now benefit other world powers including Russia and China. As per the Sputnik report, during the “Save America” rally in Des Moines, Trump told the attendees that both Russia and China already have samples of “great helicopters” belonging to the United States and they are now “re-engineering the equipment, they are de-engineering.”

Trump’s latest remarks came after he repeatedly attacked US President Joe Biden for the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and leaving behind billions of dollars worth of military equipment. Notably, following the completion of America’s pullout mission from the South Asian country, pictures emerged showing the Taliban with the same equipment.

"Russia and China already have samples of our great helicopters. We have the Apache helicopters ... and they are now re-engineering the equipment, they are de-engineering. They are taking it apart, they are figuring it out and very soon they'll be building the best stuff for less money," Sputnik quoted Trump as saying on Saturday at the 'Save America' rally in Des Moines.

Furthermore, Trump alleged that only 3% of all people who were evacuated from Afghanistan on America’s flights were qualified to be taken to the United States. The former US President claimed, “They had no idea who was getting on those planes.” Wall Street Journal report has separately stated that the US troops destroyed or disabled nearly 100 combat vehicles and dozens of aircraft before leaving Afghanistan’s capital in August.

However, according to Trump, the equipment left in Afghanistan was not disabled and “tremendous numbers” of US weaponry and equipment left in the South Asian country, which is now ruled by the Taliban, are being sold to the black market. Earlier, in September, Trump told the crowd in Perry, Georgia that Biden’s handling of the American troop pullout from Afghanistan was a major display of incompetence.

IMAGE: AP