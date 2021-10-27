Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's Adviser Revisits Sexual Assault By US Senator In Her Memoir

In a shocking revelation, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin has detailed a sexual assault by a US senator in her upcoming memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds due to be published next week. In the book, obtained by The Guardian ahead of the release, the latter for the first time opened up about the incident that she said she had quietly “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh shocked the United States.

The 45-year-old estranged wife of convicted sex offender former Congressman Anthony Weiner said that while she was undertaking projects for Clinton, she was harassed and assaulted by an unidentified US senator. This happened around the time when Clinton, the ex-US first lady, the secretary of state, and presidential candidate was a New York Senator. The Michigan-born went on to describe the 2005 wedding of former US President Donald Trump with model Melania Knauss at the Palm Beach, Florida, saying that she felt like she was at an Arab wedding back home.

In the memoir, she then goes on to describe the Washington dinner, which, she says was attended by “a few senators and their aides” but not Clinton herself. “I ended up walking out with one of the senators, and soon we stopped in front of his building and he invited me in for coffee,” Abedin said.

She continued, “Once inside, he told me to make myself comfortable on the couch.”

'I was so utterly shocked,' Abedin said

The latter then described that the US Senator had removed his blazer, rolled up his sleeves as he made coffee for her and the two had a conversation. “Then, in an instant, it all changed,” she went to narrate, alleging that the Senator without seeking consent first pounced upon her to make out pushing her back on the sofa.

“I was so utterly shocked, I pushed him away. All I wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased,” the latter said, according to her memoir as cited by The Guardian. She then stated that she had to cut ties off from the senator “for a few days” but when crossed paths with him on Capitol Hill, the two agreed that they were still friends. At this point, she revealed, she was joined by Clinton “as if she knew I needed rescuing even though I’d told her nothing about that night,” she writes.

Abedin then states that soon, she “buried the incident” and had almost forgotten about it in late 2018 when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the supreme court by Donald Trump. Later that year, Christine Blasey Ford, a professor accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault and her memory of assault came back to her. She had even sought for a therapy session in 2012 that had enabled her “best to suppress memories of the assault because recounting the details caused me to relive the experience and caused panic attacks and anxiety,” The Guardian reported.



Image: AP