Humans Can Understand Nearly 80 Signs Used By Apes To Communicate: Study

A study has revealed that humans can understand gestures made by other great apes. The proceeding of the study that was published in the journal PLOS Biology on Tuesday said that great apes use over 80 signs to communicate every day and humans possess the ability to understand ape language. The study claimed that researchers found that this quality present in humans is either directly inherited or part of general cognition.

Humans have the ability to understand apes’ sign language, claims study

Notably, these gestures include the "big loud scratch," which means "groom me," which is used by apes to indicate that they want insects or dirt removed from each other's bodies. Whereas, "object shake" means the ape wants to "have sex," "groom me," or "move away." The study further stated that "direct push" simply means "climb on my back" for bonobos or "move to a new position" for chimpanzees.

The study said that more than 90% of the gestures used by chimpanzees and bonobos can be understood by humans, and these gestures are believed to be an important framework in the evolution of human language, per the study's authors, Kirsty E. Graham, a research fellow at the University of St. Andrews’ School of Psychology and Neuroscience in Scotland, and primatologist Catherine Hobaiter, a principal investigator at the university’s Wild Minds Lab. The research further noted that infants aged between 1 and 2 years have been found using more than 50 gestures from the ape repertoire.

What researchers observed?

The research was carried out after the experts collected data from 5656 participants who watched 20 online videos that showed gestures made by a bonobo or chimpanzee but without the response, it triggered. Participants were given four options to select the correct meaning of the gesture. Graham told CNN, "Our participants' ability to interpret primate signals complements recent findings that suggest humans may be able to perceive affective cues in primate vocalizations." The author further said, "These gestures are shared by all other great ape species," Graham told CNN, "and if humans understand them, then it seems like a great ape gesture ability that would have been used by our last common ancestors," he added.

