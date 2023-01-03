Hundreds Of Cuban Migrants Reach Florida Keys; Local Sheriff Slams Federal Response

Around 500 migrants reached the United States' Florida Keys in small boats over the last several days. Over the weekend, nearly 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park which is about 113 kilometers west of Key West. The local sheriff's office described this situation as a "crisis" on Monday.

The Dry Tortugas National Park had to temporarily close down. Law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate, provide care and coordinate transport to Key West for around 300 migrants who arrived at the park over the last couple of days.

NEW RELEASE: Dry Tortugas National Park will temporarily close to the public on January 2 at 8 am while law enforcement & medical personnel evaluate, provide care for & coordinate transport to Key West for approximately 300 migrants who arrived in the park in the past couple days pic.twitter.com/5UiJ1vP2Lc — Dry Tortugas National Park (@DryTortugasNPS) January 1, 2023

The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants.



Concession-operated ferry and sea plane services are temporarily suspended. — Dry Tortugas National Park (@DryTortugasNPS) January 1, 2023

The recent wave of migration in Florida is a result of economic turmoil, food shortages, and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean. In another case, around 160 migrant boats arrived in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend, said officials.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Patrol Agent wrote, "𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧’𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖: Over 160 migrants have been encountered today in the #Florida Keys. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state, and local LE partners responded to 10 migrant landings since midnight."

Over 160 migrants have been encountered today in the #Florida Keys. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state, and local LE partners responded to 10 migrant landings since midnight. #Breaking_News #NewYear #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/Q4KkGqhduI — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) January 1, 2023

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has criticised the federal response to the uptick in migrant arrivals and said that they have been stretching local resources, reported Associated Press citing a news release.

“Refugee arrivals require a lot of resources from the Sheriff’s Office as we help our federal law enforcement partners ensure the migrants are in good health and safe,” said Ramsay, whose office’s jurisdiction encompasses the Florida Keys, reported Associated press.

Ramsay added: “This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable.”

Last year, Florida governor, Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Democratic strongholds. As per records, Florida paid nearly $1m to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois, reported The Guardian. Currently, the US treasury department has been investigating the propriety of the Florida governor using funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on chartered flights.