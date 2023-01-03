Last Updated:

Hundreds Of Cuban Migrants Reach Florida Keys; Local Sheriff Slams Federal Response

Around 500 migrants have reached the Florida Keys in small boats over the last several days.

Written By
Saumya joshi
A group of Cuban migrants stand in the sun on the side of U.S. 1 in the Middle Keys island of Duck Key

Image: AP


Around 500 migrants reached the United States' Florida Keys in small boats over the last several days. Over the weekend, nearly 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park which is about 113 kilometers west of Key West. The local sheriff's office described this situation as a "crisis" on Monday. 

The Dry Tortugas National Park had to temporarily close down. Law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate, provide care and coordinate transport to Key West for around 300 migrants who arrived at the park over the last couple of days. 

Migrants in Florida, United States

The recent wave of migration in Florida is a result of economic turmoil, food shortages, and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean. In another case, around 160 migrant boats arrived in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend, said officials.

READ | Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Patrol Agent wrote, "𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧’𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖: Over 160 migrants have been encountered today in the #Florida Keys. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state, and local LE partners responded to 10 migrant landings since midnight." 

READ | From war to migrant crisis, 2022 a year of grief, chaos & resilience for Europe | See pics

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has criticised the federal response to the uptick in migrant arrivals and said that they have been stretching local resources, reported Associated Press citing a news release.

“Refugee arrivals require a lot of resources from the Sheriff’s Office as we help our federal law enforcement partners ensure the migrants are in good health and safe,” said Ramsay, whose office’s jurisdiction encompasses the Florida Keys, reported Associated press.

Ramsay added: “This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable.”

Last year, Florida governor, Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Democratic strongholds. As per records, Florida paid nearly $1m to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois, reported The Guardian. Currently, the US treasury department has been investigating the propriety of the Florida governor using funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on chartered flights.

READ | Spain: no evidence of criminal misconduct in migrant deaths
READ | 4 bodies found off Tunisia in apparent migrant boat accident
READ | From Ukraine to Italy, Europe's migrant crisis ails different parts of continent in 2022
First Published:
COMMENT