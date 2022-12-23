Hunter Biden Adds Bill Clinton, Jared Kushner's Attorney To Legal Team Over Laptop Probe

Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden on Thursday reportedly hired an attorney who previously represented former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during the FBI’s probe of ex-President Trump’s Russian collusion allegations. Hunter contacted attorney Abbe Lowell of the firm Winston and Strawn to look into the congressional oversight probes that he fears will follow once Republicans take control of the House in January 2023 for his laptop controversy.

Lowell is expected to be on the legal team for Hunter Biden, lawyer Kevin Morris confirmed to NBC News. “Hunter Biden has retained Abbe Lowell to help advise him and be part of his legal team to address the challenges he is facing,” Morris said. “Lowell is a well-known Washington-based attorney who has represented numerous public officials and high profile people in DOJ [Department of Justice] investigations and trials as well as Congressional Investigations. Lowell will handle congressional investigations and general strategic advice," furthermore he added.

'Our investigation is about Joe Biden': GOP

Lowell previously handled high-profile cases including the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton and represented Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law during Special Counselor Robert Mueller’s investigation related to Russian interference in the US elections. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who will head up the House Judiciary Committee, have clarified that they will investigate Hunter Biden foreign business dealings including in Ukraine and China that put America's national security at risk and whether Joe Biden had any relationship with his dealings.

“Our investigation is about Joe Biden,” Comer was quoted as saying last month in relation to the probes. “Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation.” “We’re not trying to prove Hunter Biden is a bad actor,” Comer added. “He is.” The White House slammed the move, saying that the Republican-led investigations will be "politically motivated" and “partisan attacks on the president and his family are rooted in nonsensical conspiracy theories.” Meanwhile, Kyle Herrig, the founder of the Congressional Integrity Project, derided the Republicans, saying “from their first press conference, these congressional Republicans made clear that they’re going to do one thing in this new Congress, which is investigations, and they’re doing this for political payback for Biden’s efforts on an agenda that helps working people."