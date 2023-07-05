Hunter Biden At White House Shortly Before Discovery Of Cocaine: Report

The White House underwent a temporary evacuation when President Joe Biden was at Camp David on Sunday evening. This action was prompted by the Secret Service's discovery of a suspicious powder in a shared area of the West Wing. Following a preliminary test, it was revealed that the substance in question was cocaine.

Not long before the incident, Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, was present on the White House grounds. Hunter Biden has been associated with various drug and corruption scandals.

According to a report by the New York Post, Hunter Biden, who had openly acknowledged struggling with cocaine addiction in the past, was at the White House on Friday before departing for Camp David with his father for the holiday weekend. The publication noted that the suspicious substance was found in the library of the residence on Sunday.

According to officials who spoke to AP, Secret Service agents discovered the white powder during their routine rounds on Sunday. The substance was found in an area accessible to tour groups rather than a specific office within the West Wing.

White House closed as a precaution: Secret Service

Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, the complex underwent an evacuation while fire and emergency crews were summoned to conduct a swift test on the suspicious powder. The initial test results indicated that the substance was likely cocaine. Shortly thereafter, the White House was reopened, and the powder was subsequently sent for additional testing.

Following their departure on Friday, US President Biden and his family spent the weekend at Camp David and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the Secret Service announced that the White House was closed while emergency crews conducted an investigation into the suspicious powder. The District of Columbia fire department was called in to assess the situation and confirm that the substance posed no hazardous threat.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.