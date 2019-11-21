Hunter Biden Is The Father Of Arkansas Baby, DNA Test Confirms

A DNA test on November 20 has confirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby which he had previously denied. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a ruling was filed in Independent County, Arkansas said that Biden was not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process. The baby's mother, Ludden Alexis Roberts had filed a petition for paternity and child support in May and claimed that it was her relationship with Biden which resulted in a baby who was born in August 2018. While Biden initially denying all the claims, the DNA test has determined him to be the father 'with scientific certainty'.

No comments from Biden

Hunter Biden who was not a part of the process of DNA test has not yet made any comments on the recent developments on the case. Biden is currently embroiled in the impeachment enquiry against US President Donald Trump which is based on the allegations that the US leader withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to the Ukrainian government and try to urge President Volodymyr Zelensky to force an investigation of his reported $50,000-a-month job with Burisma, a natural gas company. Even though Republicans are urging Biden to testify before the House of Committee, Chairman Adam Schiff has rejected that request.

Identity of 'Baby Doe'

In her motion, Roberts wants the name, date of birth and 'all other identifying information' of her child to be sealed from the public when the court issues a paternity order. Currently, the baby is known as 'Baby Doe'. Another related motion also seeks nearly $11,000 in attorney's fees and the court costs from Biden. The 49-year-old Biden is the father of three daughters from his first marriage with Kathleen Biden. He got booted from the US Navy Reserve for cocaine usage in 2014 and has a history of drug and alcohol problems which sent him to rehab centres several times.

