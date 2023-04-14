Hunter Biden Steps In As Father Joe Awkwardly Fails To Answer A Child's Question | Watch

Hunter Biden rushed in to help his 80-year-old father Joe understand a question asked by a child during the US president's recent state visit to Ireland. On Wednesday, Joe Biden was asked by a child, "What’s the top step to success?" Confused by the question, the leader responded, "What’s the top what?" The child then clarified, "Step — steps — step to success."

But the conversation took an awkward turn as Biden answered that the key to achieving success is somehow stopping a virus that broke out over three years ago from spreading. "Oh, well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID. What — why — what are we talking about here?" Biden said, prompting his disgraced son Hunter to step in and say, "If you can — what’s the — what’s the key to success?"

After an uncomfortable round of exchanges, Biden finally responded, but still managed to leave the question unanswered. "Oh, what’s the key to success? You know what I found out is the key to success is? And I’m not sure I’m the best guy to explain it; these guys can tell you," he said.

Come on, man!!! Joe Biden can't even answer a question from a CHILD!

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the President of the United States. 🤦‍♀️Hunter is still helping out the Big Guy....#BidenIreland #BidenVisit pic.twitter.com/rkUVpESVLG — ✌♥️🤍💙~💚💛🧀~LoveLaw~ (@lovelaw2) April 12, 2023

Social media users react to Biden's bizarre encounter with the question

The incident sparked a wave of ridicule on social media, with one Twitter user stating, "Come on, man!!! Joe Biden can't even answer a question from a CHILD! This, ladies and gentlemen, is the President of the United States. Hunter is still helping out the Big Guy."

"Good Lord...can it get any worse? Hunter Biden is now in charge of coordinating what questions get addressed and what the President says in public while overseas," another user added. "It can get so confusing… all those words. Who wouldn’t need a translator?" a third user sarcastically said.