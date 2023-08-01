'Hunter Biden Would Be In Jail If...': DeSantis Blasts Double Standards Of Justice In US

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis slammed the American justice system over its handling of Hunter Biden's alleged wrongdoings, asserting during an interview on Monday that the president's son would have landed in prison if he belonged to the GOP. “If Hunter were a Republican, he’d be in jail by now,” he told Fox News.

When asked about the younger Biden's former business partner Devon Archer’s testimony that mentioned US President Joe Biden was a part of calls with foreign businesmenn, the Florida Governor said, there are “two standards of justice.” “You look at all this smoke, and yet the FBI, where’s the search warrants? Where’s the grand jury? Where’s the aggressiveness that they have shown going after some Republicans? You just don’t see it,” he added.

DeSantis then hit out at the first son's artistic pursuits, claiming that his 6-yr-old daughter is better at paintings compared to the 53-year-old. “But look at all the possible corruption. I mean, Hunter, he’s selling paintings for over a million dollars? My 6-year-old daughter does better paintings than him. Maybe we will put ours up and see what kind of things she can fetch," he remarked.

DeSantis slams Hunter Biden, Donald Trump

DeSantis’ wife Casey also joined in to back her husband, sharing an image of their daughter's drawings on Twitter and stating, “Fact Check: True. Madison’s Art Rocks.” During the interview, DeSantis also noted that the FBI aggressively chased his presidential rival Donald Trump, but failed to keep up the same spirit with Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden.

But the governor swung both ways, also taking a shot at Trump while he was at it. DeSantis vowed to clean up Washington DC “very, very quickly" if elected president, after the 45th President failed to do so. “Look, Donald Trump was president for four years. This problem got worse under him. He did not succeed in draining the swamp," he said.