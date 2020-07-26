Hurricane Hanna Lashes South Texas Coast, Prompts Evacuation Amid COVID-19

Hurricane Hanna pounded the South Texas coast on the night of July 25. It was accompanied by intense winds and surging waves of the sea, threatening a huge area. According to reports, Hanna is the first hurricane in the 2020 Atlantic storm season.

Texas preparing itself for Hurricane Hanna

By nightfall, Hanna’s winds were all over the Texas coast near Corpus Christi. According to the National Hurricane Center, a heavy storm was expected to hit a 300 mile area from the town of Sargent to Post Mansfield. Authorities will have to evacuate people if this proves out to be disastrous. However, evacuating people while following the social distancing norms can be a challenge as the area is also seeing a spike in the novel coronavirus cases. The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas crossed 375,000 on July 25 and the state health officials reported 168 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that any hurricane is a major challenge. The challenge is now even more complicated, seeing the increasing number of coronavirus cases. On the five step Saffir-Simpson scale, Hanna is considered to be a category 1 hurricane.

Reports suggest, on the 25th afternoon, the storm was about 75 miles to the south of the city of Corpus Christi, carrying winds at the speed of 85 miles per hour. According to the Miami based National Hurricane Centre, the amalgamation of dangerous storm and tide will be the reason for flood in normal dry areas which lie close to the coast. They added, the storm will not affect offshore oil and gas production.

Mayor of Corpus Christi, Joe McComb, warned the residents of the high risk areas. He asked them to keep the social distancing measures in mind when evacuating. He added that wherever you go, take several masks with you because you might have to stay there for a long time.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)