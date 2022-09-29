Hurricane Ian: Boat Carrying Migrants Sinks Off Florida, 23 Missing, Confirm US Officials

Just before powerful Hurricane Ian hit Florida, a boat carrying migrants capsized, leaving 23 individuals missing, according to the United States Border Patrol on Wednesday. Authorities further revealed that three people were later saved and four others on the boat managed to swim ashore. According to CBS News, the Coast Guard reported at 3:30 p.m. (local time) that the three individuals had been saved from the ocean two miles south of Boca Chica. Due to severe dehydration and tiredness, they were taken to the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Miami Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar stated, "U.S. Border Patrol agents... responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida". He further added that after their boat sank owing to bad weather, four Cuban refugees swam to land.

#BREAKING: U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida. 4 Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. @USCGSoutheast initiated a #SAR operation to search for 23 individuals. pic.twitter.com/yUurGfSOSe — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 28, 2022

After reaching Florida's Pompano Beach on Tuesday, seven Cuban migrants were detained, according to Slosar. Highlighting the detention in a tweet, he said, “Do not risk your life by attempting this journey at sea. Storm surge along with King tide can create treacherous sea conditions even after a storm passes".

In the meantime, the violent hurricane that slammed the US left over 2 million people without power. Hurricane Ian brought severe rainfall and wind gusts of up to 250 km/h (155 mph).

Hurricane Ian toppled trees, snapped power lines, started fires

The destructive hurricane Ian came ashore on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET, or 12:35 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST), near Cayo Costa. With powerful gusts, Ian toppled trees, snapped power lines, started fires, and destroyed infrastructure that stood in its way. The National Hurricane Center advised Floridians to "hunker down" as the storm, which was on the verge of becoming a Category 5 hurricane, unleashed the deadly trinity of strong winds, torrential rain, and unprecedented destruction. About 35 miles to the west-southwest of Fort Myers, the hurricane's center was located.

Approximately 2.5 million people left southwest Florida for a location that was somewhat safer when hurricane Ian, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph), neared.

In addition to this, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, and the Department of Homeland Security have been given permission to coordinate disaster relief operations after United States President Joe Biden announced a state of emergency for the state of Florida. The state also prepared for search and rescue efforts for anyone who did not evacuate but were still in the hurricane's perilous path.

(Image: AP)