Hurricane Ian Strikes Cuba, Leaves Millions In The Dark After Knocking Out Power Grid

Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity throughout the island of Cuba and destroyed some of the most significant tobacco farms in the nation on Tuesday

Following the powerful Hurricane Ian, a roadway was filled with fallen trees and utility poles. On Tuesday, Ian made landfall in Pinar del Rio, Cuba at around 4:30 a.m. EDT. 

On Tuesday, a resident was seen to be gathering her belongings from her house that was damaged by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

In Pinar del Rio, a woman pointed out the damage to her roof that has been caused by Hurricane Ian that extends above the second floor.

A vintage American automobile passes utility lines that have been damaged by Hurricane Ian.1 million people were left without electricity after Hurricane Ian devastated western Cuba.

Following Hurricane Ian's Tuesday impact on Pinar del Rio, a roadway is covered with broken electrical wires, metal, and tree limbs.

In Pinar del Rio, a man found roofing debris floating on the water that Hurricane Ian had damaged.

After Hurricane Ian slammed Pinar del Rio, on Tuesday, a family walks in the rain to reach a safer area.

Workers were removing trees that have fallen due to Hurricane Ian's gusts in Havana, Cuba

In Playa Cajio, Cuba, a man stands by an overturned crate containing a fishing line after Hurricane Ian's storm surge swamped the neighborhood.

Men in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, drive their ox cart through a tobacco building that had been destroyed by Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. 

