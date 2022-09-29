Last Updated:

Hurricane Ian: Wildest Visuals Of 'extremely Dangerous' Cat 4 Storm As It Batters Florida

Floridians were warned to "hunker down" as storm that hit the threshold of the Category 5 hurricane brought catastrophic trifecta of fast gusts of winds.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Hurricane Ian

IMAGE: Twitter/@TheAstuteGaloot


On Thursday around 3:05 pm, ET or 12:35 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the "extremely dangerous" and powerful hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa with winds nearing 150 mph that uprooted trees, snapped the power lines causing fires, and tattered infrastructure that lay in its path. The National Hurricane Center warned the Floridians to "hunker down" as the storm that hit the threshold of the Category 5 hurricane brought the catastrophic trifecta of fast gusts of winds, significant heavy rain and historic devastation rarely seen in years. The centre of the dangerous hurricane was located about 35 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers. 

Credit: Accuweather

An airplane overturned and trashed by outer bands of Hurricane Ian is shown at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Credit: AP

READ | US: Millions are urged to evacuate as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida; airports to close

Key West Fire Department works on a strip mall fire on Flagler Ave., in midtown Key West, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's tropical winds. Credit: AP

As hurricane Ian approached with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph), approximately 2.5 million people fled southwest Florida to a relatively safer place. While the hurricane-force winds barrelled, wild footage of the impact circulated on social media, and the weather forecasters also aired the harrowing scenes from the ground.

READ | Florida utilities brace for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ian

This image provided by FLDOT shows an emergency vehicle traveling on the Sunshine Skyway over Tampa Bay, Fla., Credit: AP

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency for the state of Florida, and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts. The state also braced for search and rescue operations for those who did not evacuate and lay in the dangerous path of the hurricane. 

READ | Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with dangerous 155 mph winds

'Historic' storm surge up to 18 feet swallows homes, flattens trees

National Hurricane Center warned that Hurricane Ian will wreak a “historic” storm surge up to 18 feet. This implies that the extremely wild storm would swallow coastal homes, and cause flash flooding across the state. The powerful winds were seen shaking the civilian establishments, flattening homes, toppling the anchored vessels on shores, and plunging areas into darkness as they battered the power grids in apocalyptic scenes. Before it headed to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba, claiming the lives of two people and destroying the electrical grid rendering the entire island in darkness. 

READ | Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a briefing, asking Floridians to rush to the safest possible shelters. 

 

First Published:
COMMENT