Hurricane Ian: Wildest Visuals Of 'extremely Dangerous' Cat 4 Storm As It Batters Florida

On Thursday around 3:05 pm, ET or 12:35 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the "extremely dangerous" and powerful hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa with winds nearing 150 mph that uprooted trees, snapped the power lines causing fires, and tattered infrastructure that lay in its path. The National Hurricane Center warned the Floridians to "hunker down" as the storm that hit the threshold of the Category 5 hurricane brought the catastrophic trifecta of fast gusts of winds, significant heavy rain and historic devastation rarely seen in years. The centre of the dangerous hurricane was located about 35 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers.

Images are emerging of the catastrophic damage in Fort Myers Beach after #HurricaneIan’s landfall Wednesday afternoon on the west coast of Florida. Extreme storm surge, anywhere from 8 to 20 feet, has inundated the area. https://t.co/gM4xpfijcG pic.twitter.com/kLBHfYoy4V — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 28, 2022

#HurricaneIan is seen about 260 miles below the space station as the storm was gaining strength south of Cuba and moving toward Florida at around 3pm ET on Monday, Sept 26, 2022. pic.twitter.com/GNef1ptraA — International Space Station (@Space_Station) September 26, 2022

305 PM EDT 28 Sep -- Hurricane #Ian has made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The minimum pressure from Air Force Reconnaissance Hurricane Hunters was 940 mb.



Latest: https://t.co/tnOTyfORCw pic.twitter.com/O3agPDOZHk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

Max storm surge eye wall Hurricane Ian Pine Island FL pic.twitter.com/6Mf9Ezvv3M — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022

As hurricane Ian approached with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph), approximately 2.5 million people fled southwest Florida to a relatively safer place. While the hurricane-force winds barrelled, wild footage of the impact circulated on social media, and the weather forecasters also aired the harrowing scenes from the ground.

When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion.



Aboard Kermit (#NOAA42) this morning into Hurricane #Ian. Please stay safe out there. https://t.co/DQwqBwAE6v pic.twitter.com/gvV7WUJ6aS — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022

Powerful storm surge southern tip Pine Island FL eye wall Hurricane Ian @accuweather @ChrisFLTornado pic.twitter.com/Osn1u5kpa4 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022

⚠️ Horrific scene in Matlacha/Pine Island, Florida where storm surge and strong Cat 4 winds from #HurricaneIan has battered the small island community. pic.twitter.com/cdmKQLjYd5 — Alejandro Galiano ❁ (@havanahistory) September 28, 2022

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency for the state of Florida, and authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts. The state also braced for search and rescue operations for those who did not evacuate and lay in the dangerous path of the hurricane.

MAJOR storm surge Pine Island, Florida Dominator Fore Hurricane Ian eye wall pic.twitter.com/WUQHLtaQvi — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022

ＤＯＷＮ ＢＹ ＴＨＥ ＢＡＹ 🌊: Check out this 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 view of #BayshoreBlvd taken by one our TampaPD Lieutenants! The water has receded, a clear sign that #hurricaneian is drawing near. 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥: Evacuations are still in effect for Zones A and B #YourTampaPD pic.twitter.com/fLhTkNuHtz — TampaPD (@TampaPD) September 28, 2022

'Historic' storm surge up to 18 feet swallows homes, flattens trees

National Hurricane Center warned that Hurricane Ian will wreak a “historic” storm surge up to 18 feet. This implies that the extremely wild storm would swallow coastal homes, and cause flash flooding across the state. The powerful winds were seen shaking the civilian establishments, flattening homes, toppling the anchored vessels on shores, and plunging areas into darkness as they battered the power grids in apocalyptic scenes. Before it headed to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba, claiming the lives of two people and destroying the electrical grid rendering the entire island in darkness.

Governor DeSantis Meets with Linemen Ahead of Hurricane Ian https://t.co/oHuRvpkL6N — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 28, 2022

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a briefing, asking Floridians to rush to the safest possible shelters.

Here is a time-lapse of the #StormSurge coming in on Sanibel Island, #Florida caught on a live traffic cam. This was only 30mins condensed down, it deteriorated quickly. 😬 #HurricaneIan #Hurricane #Ian pic.twitter.com/JKuNROvMm4 — BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) September 28, 2022

Yachts floating down the road in South Florida. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/dCdRtn0hqc — Hurricane Ian Footage (@IanFootage) September 28, 2022

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.



🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

This psycho is trying to outrun the #HurricaneIan in a 56 foot Hatteras motor yacht. Seen departing Sanibel today. Absolutely insane. Godspeed "Captain". pic.twitter.com/3Wk8Su3p4S — Frank Castiglione (@CastiglioneFrnk) September 28, 2022

Yeah bro, the umbrella is definitely going to protect you from 100+ mph winds and rain #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/dcafAkPl1F — Kash 🇨🇼 (@Bianconero93) September 28, 2022

Good grief. Sanibel Island in the eyewall of Cat 4 Hurricane Ian #hurricaneian #SanibelIsland

Video from SevereStudioshttps://t.co/2C3r57443Q pic.twitter.com/PaQ9iLTAM1 — Mike Naso (@IPRTropicUpdate) September 28, 2022

⚠️ Catastrophic images coming out of Fort Myers Beach, Florida as #HurricaneIan makes landfall.



Intense storm surge has caused boats and cars to float down streets. Storm surge is expected to go as high as 18 ft. pic.twitter.com/PwTifYeIQy — Alejandro Galiano ❁ (@havanahistory) September 28, 2022

110 mph wind gusts right now, north port. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/femjiQx5cg — Brody Bower (@BrodyLeeBower) September 28, 2022