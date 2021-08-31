Hurricane Ida: Family Of 7 Seeks Refuge After Storm Destroys Their Home And Savings

Shelly Savoie, a resident of a New Orleans suburb was thankful to have battled the ferocious Hurricane Ida. But now, the mother of three is perturbed due to her financial condition. Savoie and her family fled their home after the hurricane hit the West Bank of the Mississippi River. and flooded the residential area washing off houses.

"I am on the edge, definitely. I am trying to stay calm especially around the kids," Shelly Savoie told AP.

According to a report by AP, 36-year-old woman is accompanied by Ressa Savoie, her 17-year-old daughter, her daughter's 18-year-old boyfriend Timothy Auxillien and their 6-month-old child. The family includes Ressa's siblings Julian (Shelly's 11-year-old son) and twins Summer and Winter (2-year-old). To protect her family, Shelly, evacuated their home just in time and shifted to the Motel 6 room on 28 August, thinking they would "return quickly after" but now the elongated stay has left Shelly with a limited fund and diminishing resources such as diapers for the baby. When asked about her steps to call for assistance, Shelly refused to take shelter at refuge centers. "Shelters are not COVID-safe, I'd rather sleep in my car," Shelly said.

Louisiana Covid hospitals reach maximum after Hurricane Ida

Rescue operations continue in the flood-hit region of New Orleans. On Tuesday, disaster management workers in boats, helicopters and high-water trucks rescued hundreds of people trapped in floodwaters. The Ida refugees are being moved to the state safety shelters. Meanwhile, the storm-ravaged state witnessed a steep surge in COVID cases since Sunday. Hurricane Ida has led to hospitals and their intensive care units reach its maximum after flood victims joined patients from the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is noteworthy that Louisiana is one of the states with the highest daily caseload and a comparatively slow vaccination process.

Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest storms, hit the Southeastern state of Louisiana

Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest tropical storms in the last 16 years landed on the shores of Louisiana on August 30. The storm left the city of New Orleans in complete blackout and washed away buildings. As per reports, the category 4 storm has claimed the life of one Prairieville resident after a tree fell on him. Late on Sunday, the US National Weather Services issued a Flash Flood warning. “Flash flooding is likely to continue in association with Tropical Storm Ida. Some flash flooding may be significant with an additional 4-8" of rain falling in far southeastern Louisiana, much of Mississippi, and southern Alabama,” the agency said in a statement. On Monday, it warned that the flash floods might continue throughout the week as the hurricane proceeded inland.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP