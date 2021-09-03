Hurricane Ida: Flash Flood Claims 45 Lives In New York; 40 Drown In Homes And Cars

At least 45 were killed and over a hundred injured after a flash flood triggered by indecent rains hit several parts of New York on Thursday late at night. According to reports, many people were stuck in their houses when the deadly flood hit the streets of New York, meanwhile, several people took shelter in the cars. However, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy informed the drowning of 40 people in their homes and cars. In a record, New Jersey reported the highest death toll with 23 people killed in the deadly flood, while 13 people were killed in New York City, police said. According to the police, out of 13, 11 of them died in flooded basement apartments, which often serve as relatively affordable homes in one of the nation’s most expensive housing markets.

Several drowned in their cars in New York floods

Further, the police officials informed the death of five people in Pennsylvania, of which one person drowned in his SUV after successfully escorting his wife in escaping from the car. Sophy Liu, who was stuck in her New York-based house along with her son, said they tried their best to stop the water from entering using towels and other clothes, however, the duo failed in their mission and the water rose to her chest in just a half-hour. Liu told she put her son in a life jacket and inflatable swimming ring and tried to flee, but the door stuck. She called two friends who helped her in escaping from the house.

“I was scared, but I had to be strong for my son. I had to calm him down,” she recalled Thursday as medical examiners removed three bodies from a home down her Queens street. “I have no words,” she said as quoted by The Associated Press. She added, “How can something like this happen?”

"Heavens would literally open up and bring Niagara Falls level of water to the streets of New York"

It is worth mentioning that the National Hurricane Center had warned of significant and life-threatening flash floods on Tuesday. The major threat was alarmed as major rivers in the mid-Atlantic region and New England was flowing above the danger mark after Hurricane Ida hit the country earlier this week. Still, New York Gov Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the recent storm’s strength took them by surprise. “We did not know that between 8.50 and 9.50 pm last night, that the heavens would literally open up and bring Niagara Falls level of water to the streets of New York,” said Hochul, a Democrat who became governor last week after former Gov Andrew Cuomo resigned.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)