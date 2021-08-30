Hurricane Ida Leaves Lakhs Of Louisianans Stuck In Homes Amid Ongoing Rescue Operation

Hurricane Ida, which swamped the Louisiana coast on Sunday, shattered a large area that is densely populated. This came after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the United States's Louisiana as a category four storm on Sunday. According to the latest update, hundreds of rescue workers set out boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, while speaking to the Associated Press (AP), informed about the death of one person and added the hurricane made several roads impassable. Also, Edwards said that the cellphone network has not been working as hurricane-ravaged several mobile towers in the area. The hurricane “came in and did everything that was advertised, unfortunately,” Louisiana Governor said.

Have a look at the devastating scene:

USA major life-threatening storm destroyed everything that came on its way

It is worth mentioning that the landfall comes exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana, leaving the state grappling with widespread devastation. According to poweroutage.us, more than five lakh Louisiana citizens were without power on Sunday midday as Hurricane Ida started moving over the New Orleans area. While narrating the horrific evening, Chris Atkins, who was in his New Orleans home when the deadly storm struck around his area, said he heard a loud sound 'kaboom' and saw all the sheetrock of the living room fell into his house. “I had a long miserable night,” said Chris and added the whole side of the living room fell onto his neighbour’s driveway after a few minutes. “Lucky the whole thing didn’t fall inward. It would have killed us,” he said.

Affected people request help on social media platforms

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, several Louisiana hospitals were damaged and a number of medical care are now dependent on the generator for electricity. Further, the Louisiana Governor said that the levees that were failed during Hurricane Katrina were performed extremely well during Hurricane Ida. “For the most part, all of our levees performed extremely well -- especially the federal levees -- but at the end of the day the storm surge, the rain, the wind all had devastating impacts,” Edwards said. “We have water systems that are out. We have tremendous damage to homes and to businesses.”

Meanwhile, people took to social media and posted their addresses and requested search-and-rescue teams to help them in moving out of the house as several trees that were fallen down on the roads and blocked the route. Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden promised to provide all the necessary federal assistance to the states that were affected.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)