Hurricane Ida: Search Operation Underway For 2 Missing Indian-origins From New Jersey

After the ravaging Hurricane Ida unleashed havoc across the United States, it has come to light that two Indian-origin youths have been reported missing following the devastating floods caused by it. As many as 40 people have been reported dead and many severely injured, whereas some are still missing after the massive floods and a series of storms struck the US. According to a report published in Northjersey, the two Indian origins who have been reported missing were identified as 18-year-old Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana, aged 21. As many as four Indians have also died due to drowning from the floods in New York and New Jersey following the giant storm.

The United States witnessed a series of most devastating storms on August 29 in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and other parts of the country, which has so far claimed 43 lives and leaving many still missing. According to the US-based news website, the two youths who are reported as missing were last seen on Wednesday evening when Ayush's car was stuck in the floodwaters, and since then, they have not been seen anywhere. The search operation for the duo is ongoing. Rescuers are turning every stone to discover bodies and evacuate people. According to a report issued by Passaic Fire Chief Pat Trebtacost, a total of five boats and three drones have been deployed to the flood-driven areas and rescuers are searching for the tunnel which leads to the Passaic River, as some witnesses claimed the duo had swept into waterways under the city.

The rescue officials are also searching the surrounding region where the culvert ends in the river. A few days ago, four Indians were declared dead from drowning as the devastating floodwaters entered New York and New Jersey following Hurricane Ida. According to media reports, the four Indian origins who died in the flood were identified as Dhanush Reddy, who lived in Edison and was swept into a 36-inch storm pipe in South Plainfield, a mother and her 22-year-old son drowned in their home in Queens, and an Indian-origin woman named Malathi Kanche was swept by the floodwaters in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Researchers claim that Hurricane Ida is one of the most dangerous storms since 2005 Hurricane Katrina. The situation after the flood is reportedly under control and the security forces, along with the rescue guards have been deployed in large numbers across the flood-affected areas. The search and rescue operation is still on, and the government is providing necessary assistance.

