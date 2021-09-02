Last Updated:

Hurricane Ida: US Deploys Over 8,000 National Guard Troops To Aid Storm Victims

US Defense Department deployed more than 8000 National Guard troops to the hurricane-ravaged areas, including Louisiana, Mississippi, and the surrounding zones.

After the devastating storm hit the US on Sunday, the American Defense Department deployed more than 8000 National Guard troops to the hurricane-ravaged areas, including Louisiana, Mississippi, and surrounding zones. The national guards employed in the storm-hit areas are rescuing trapped victims, clearing roads, and distributing food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, said the American Defense Department on September 1, Wednesday. Currently, the situation is under control in some parts but many storm-hit areas are under heavy influence, and the rescue operation is on.

Over 8,000 National Guards deployed to hurricane-hit areas

National Guard Bureau Gen Daniel Hokanson, while addressing a press release, said, "More than 5,400 guardsmen from 11 states were in Louisiana Wednesday, assisting first responders with 36 aircraft, 74 boats, 198 high-water vehicles, generators, and engineers." By Thursday, the force will swell to more than 8,000 guard members. " The US Nation Huard members conducted a search and rescue operation across 31 Louisiana parishes. During the search operation, US national rescuers evacuated around 400 people and 60 pets from various storm-ravaged areas. Many drainage routes were completely clogged in the storm-driven areas, which intensified the problem, causing water clogging and flood-like situations. The National Guard members cleared 403 miles of routes clogged with debris, the statement read.

The US National Guard deployed to the Hurricane Ida-hit areas opened as many as 17 camps across 9 parishes to distribute essentials, including food, water, medication, and relief packages to the victims. According to a statement issued by the National Guard Bureau, US soldiers are aiming to open similar camps in 40 more locations. Meanwhile, around 400 guard members are currently deployed to restore law and order in the devasted regions, including New Orleans and six parishes. 

Hurricane Ida

The huge storm came ashore in America's South Louisiana on August 29, as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150-160 mph along with heavy rain, which soon turned into a flood-like situation and caused massive damage to lives and property. Moreover, the storm caused a complete electric cut-off in Louisiana and surrounding areas. As a result, more than a thousand people remained in darkness on Wednesday. As per weather experts, hurricane Ida is believed to be more dangerous and devastative in nature than 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

