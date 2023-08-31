A powerful storm in Florida made its way to the house of Governor Ron DeSantis, toppling a gigantic oak tree while his family was inside. On Wednesday, the 100-year-old tree fell on the grounds of the presidential hopeful's mansion in Tallahassee and split in half as Hurricane Idalia unleashed its fury in the Sunshine State.

Taking to X, Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis shared an image of the uprooted tree. "100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured," she wrote, adding that the family's prayers were "with everyone impacted by the storm."

Ron DeSantis reacts to the incident

In a press conference held later during the day, the governor was asked about the behemoth tree that his family luckily escaped. “I guess it’s a really ancient oak tree split in half. And part of it fell. I don’t know that it fell on the residence per se. It was a little bit off to the side. So that’s going to be cleared," he said, according to the New York Post.

But DeSantis managed to find a silver lining in the incident. He said that if the tree is entirely razed down, it would make more room for his three children to play. “If they do cut down the whole tree, that’s just going to be more room for my kids to hit baseballs in. And so in some respects for us, even though the tree was nice, we’ll probably make do and be quite all right," he added.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Idalia touched down in Florida on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 3 storm. Residents living in vulnerable coastal regions were asked to evacuate or seek immediate shelter. Even though the hurricane weakened before hitting Florida’s capital Tallahassee, the city endured strong winds and rain.