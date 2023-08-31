Last Updated:

Hurricane Idalia Uproots Trees, Submerges Streets As It Rips Through Florida | IN PICS

A powerful Category 3 storm named Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, causing destruction and prompting locals to brace for impact.

Deeksha Sharma
Hurricane Idalia
1/8
Image: AP

Hurricane Idalia touched down in Florida on the morning of Wednesday, August 30.

 

Hurricane Idalia
2/8
Image: AP

It came ashore near Keaton Beach at 7:45 am as a Category 3 storm. 

Hurricane Idalia
3/8
Image: AP

While it was far less damaging than expected, the weakened storm still blew winds of up to 60 mph (96 kph).

Hurricane Idalia
4/8
Image: AP

A giant oak tree split into half and fell next to the mansion of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Hurricane Idalia
5/8
Image: AP

The storm also left Florida without electricity, with  as many as a half-million people impacted by the outage. 

 

Hurricane Idalia
6/8
Image: AP

About 5,500 National Guardsman and rescue teams conducted search-and-recovery operations such as inspecting bridges and clearing uprooted trees. 

Hurricane Idalia
7/8
Image: AP

US President Joe Biden assured his complete support to the governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina in the wake of the storm. 

Hurricane Idalia
8/8
Image: AP

Hurricane Idalia majorly pummeled Florida’s Big Bend region, a remote and lightly populated region where Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. 

