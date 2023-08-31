Hurricane Idalia Uproots Trees, Submerges Streets As It Rips Through Florida | IN PICS

Quick links:
While it was far less damaging than expected, the weakened storm still blew winds of up to 60 mph (96 kph).
The storm also left Florida without electricity, with as many as a half-million people impacted by the outage.
About 5,500 National Guardsman and rescue teams conducted search-and-recovery operations such as inspecting bridges and clearing uprooted trees.
US President Joe Biden assured his complete support to the governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina in the wake of the storm.