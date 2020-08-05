Hurricane Isaias Hits US East Coast: 6 Killed As Tropical Storm Spawned Tornadoes

On August 4, at least 6 people were killed as storm Isaias formed tornadoes along with heavy rain U.S. East Coast. This was when it had already shook North Carolina with floods, fires and landslides resulting in the displacement of hundreds of people. Reports suggest that 2 out of 6 people died in the tornado at North Carolina mobile home park. Another person lost his life in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water and swept downstream.

Read: Isaias Near Hurricane Strength As It Crawls Toward Carolinas

Isaias: The destructive storm

According to the reports, two more people were killed by the falling of trees in Maryland. One more person died in Delaware when a tree branch fell on him. As Isaias moved towards the North, flooding threats were issued. Reports suggest that the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia was calculated to reach its peak by early August 5 at 15.4 feet. This is said to be its highest level in more than 150 years. However, by the night of August 4, the river had already topped its banks in low-lying Manayunk.

Read: Isaias, Again A Tropical Storm, Spawns Wild Inland Weather

Reports by the National Hurricane Center suggest that Isaias carried winds of up to 65 mph more than 18 hours after coming ashore. However, it was down to 45 mph max winds as of 10:50 p.m. EDT August 4. The centre of the storm was estimated about 5 miles southeast of Montreal, moving northeast into Canada at about 38 mph. According to reports by the Lehigh County coroner's office, a 44-year-old Allentown woman was killed on August 4 after high waters on a street in Upper Saucon Township swept her vehicle downstream. However, in New York, Mario Siles, a 60-year-old construction contractor was killed when a massive tree fell and crushed his van in Queens.

Read: Aho, Reimer Help Hurricanes Beat Rangers 4-1 For Sweep

Also Read: Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall In North Carolina

(Image Credits: AP)