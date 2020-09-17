Hurricane Sally Turns Into A Lower Intensity Tropical Storm, Flood Warning Issued

Hurricane Sally which made landfall early on Wednesday, September 16 near the coast of Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 storm has turned into a lower intensity tropical storm. According to the US National Hurricane Center the maximum sustained wind speeds plummeted to 70 miles per hour (113 kph). The powerful storm uprooted trees, inundated streets and snapped the power supply of homes and businesses on Wednesday. The US hurricane centre has called "historic and catastrophic" flooding in the region of Alabama-Florida coast.

Tropical Depression #Sally Advisory 25: Tropical Depression Sally Still Producing Torrential Rains Over Eastern Alabama and Western and Central Georgia. This is the Last Advisory Issued By the National Hurricane Center. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2020

Flood warning issued

The storm is believed to have reportedly killed one person in Alabama. The NHC has said that significant and widespread flooding is expected across inland portions of Alabama, central Georgia, and upstate South Carolina. It also added that widespread flooding is possible across western/central North Carolina, and far southeast Virginia.

4 PM CDT Wednesday, September 16 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Sally. Even though Sally is moving farther inland, the threat of catastrophic flooding over portions of the southeastern U.S. is not over. Visit https://t.co/wVCrCI22A3 for more info. pic.twitter.com/11WfdI47jq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2020

The NHC further added that a life-threatening storm surge is occuring along portions of the coastline of the western Florida Panhandle, including Pensacola Bay. The weather department said that the tropical storm conditions are expected to continue this evening within portions of the tropical storm warning area in Southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. Tropical Depression Sally is still producing torrential rains over Eastern Alabama and Western and Central Georgia. This is the last advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center. In addition to several active Atlantic tropical cyclones, there are two areas with a high formation chance during the next 5 days. The NHC is monitoring a broad low over the SW Gulf of Mexico, and another low S of the Cabo Verde Islands.

According to the reports, the destruction due to Sally is expected to reach $2 billion to $3 billion. The estimate could rise if the heaviest rainfall happens over land, the report claimed. Alabama Governor warned the residents not to venture outside to check on damage unless necessary and to stay away from live power supply lines and fallen trees. Pensacola police also warned of high winds and urged residents not to drive around looking at the damage.

Earlier, the powerful storm Laura has left almost 750,000 without power and water in just Louisiana itself. As per reports, the communities started a clean-up drive along the state's ravaged coastline where the officials believe that the situation could persist for a long period of time. As per reports, the storm resulted in thousands of people leaving their homes and fleeing the Gulf-Coast. Hurrican Laura hit the coastal region of Louisiana, many homes were left without roofs, roads littered with debris and the likelihood of a harsh recovery that could take months.

Lake Charles, a city having a population of 80,000 people is reported to have sustained some of the worst damage. Hurricane Laura caused the electricity outage and trees blocking paths creating a huge traffic snarl. Mayor Nic Hunter informed that authorities are working to restore electricity and water treatment plants.

