Hurricane Sally Threatens US Gulf Coast As Hurricane Paulette Moves Towards Bermuda

Authorities in Bermuda have urged residents to take necessary precautions as the region is being threatened by Hurricane Paulette. On the other hand, tropical storm Sally, which is soon expected to reach hurricane status, is approaching the US Gulf Coast. Paulette gained hurricane status on Sunday, September 13, and is expected to cause coastal flooding and bring high winds to Bermuda.

New Orleans and Lousiana threatened by tropical storm Sally

Hurricane Paulette, which has a maximum sustained wind of 130 kph (80 mph), forced authorities in Bermuda to close LF Wade International Airport on the evening of September 13. As per reports, government buildings have been ordered closed all of September 14-15 and several shelters have been put in place for evacuees. As of September 13, Hurricane Paulette was 385 kilometres (240 miles) southeast of the territory, it is estimated to be moving at speeds of 23 kph.

Meanwhile, Tropical storm Sally threatens New Orleans and is expected to become a full-blown hurricane by Monday, September 14. The storm is projected to make landfall by September 15, with effects felt in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs and Mississippi. New Orleans has already ordered people in danger zones to evacuate and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on September 12.

As per reports, Sally has recorded wind speeds of up to 95 kph and is projected to produce rain totals up to 20 inches (51 centimetres).

Louisiana still reeling from effects of Hurricane Laura

Just last month Louisiana was battered by Hurricane Laura that left at least 25 people dead and over 700,000 people without power. Lake Charles, a city having a population of 80,000 people is reported to have sustained some of the worst damage. Hurricane Laura caused the electricity outage and trees blocking paths creating a huge traffic snarl. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has said that authorities are working to restore electricity and water treatment plants.

(Input Credit AP)

