‘I Am Good’: Kamala Harris' Plane Lands Soon After Take Off Due To Technical Glitch

US Vice President Kamala Harris was forced to land soon after takeoff after her plane dubbed-Air Force 2-showed signs of dysfunctioning. The technical error occurred while the top Democrat was on her way to Guatemala as a part of her maiden foreign trip. Later, a pool report confirmed that she landed safely in Guatemala City on Sunday evening.

According to Harris’ spokesperson Symone Sanders, the aircraft crew noticed “the landing gear was not storing as it should which could lead to further mechanical issues”. She further explained that the emergency landing was made out of “abundance of caution” and there was no safety issue. Her statement was testified by a journalist who told reporters that he had heard “an unusual noise” from the landing gear while the plane was taking off, however, the landing was “absolutely normal.”

‘I am good’

Harris, who landed at Joint Base Andrews on the outskirts of Washington, signalled that she was alright by giving a thumbs up to the reporters. “I’m good. I’m good,” she said adding that they all said, “a little prayer” whilst they were mid-air. She then got off to another plane and took off to the Central American country. Later, Sanders confirmed that no delay was suspected in her itinerary.

Harris' maiden foreign trip

Harris will visit Guatemala and Mexico this week, intending to bring a message of hope to a region hammered by Covid-19 and which is the source of most of the undocumented migrants seeking entry to the United States. Harris has yet to engage substantively with the leaders of Honduras and El Salvador, who are both embroiled in corruption scandals. And it’s an issue that experts in the region say will need to be addressed to make any lasting changes.

Earlier this year, Harris made history becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first woman of South-Asian origin to become the 46th Vice President of the United States in a nail-biting finale to the long-drawn counting process.Kamala Harris was also the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic Vice Presidential nominee ahead of the US polls.

Image: AP