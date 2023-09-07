'I Am No Different': Kamala Harris Says 'ready To Assume Presidency If Joe Biden...'

Vice President Kamala Harris hinted that she might take over if POTUS Joe Biden is unable to complete his term in office and that she’s ready to do so if required. The statement comes during an interview with the Associated Press by reporter Chris Megerian on Wednesday.

This is not the first time Harris has been pushed on her willingness to take control of the Oval Office during an overseas trip. Initially, she tried to deflect a question about the 80-year-old Biden’s age by pointing to his legislative accomplishments. Notably, President Joe Biden has been seen as out of place, especially during the press conference. He has been confused and his gaffe has infuriated the Americans most of the time.

Vice President Kamala Harris 'ready to take over'

During the interview, Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian asked Harris, "Questions about the president’s age often go hand in hand with questions about how you would step in the role if necessary. Do you feel prepared for that possibility? Has serving as vice president prepared you for that job?” To which she replied, “Yes."

The VP was in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she represented Biden at the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. This was followed by another question, “And how would you describe that process?” She hypothetically answered, “Well, first of all, let’s — I’m answering your hypothetical, but Joe Biden is going to be fine. So that is not going to come to fruition." She further explained that every vice president understands that when they take the oath, they may have to take over the job of being president. Harris said, "I am no different.”

It is to be noted that out of 45, eight of the US Presidents have died in office, four by assassination and four from natural causes. Looking at Biden's age, the oldest-ever president would soon be going to turn 81 in November, reported New York Post. Looking at Harris's favorability ratings over Biden, the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls has revealed that 40.7% of the public approves of her work, versus 41.7% who approve of her boss. Biden is seeking a second term in next year’s election, even though he would be 86 upon leaving office, as per the New York Post.