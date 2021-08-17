United States President Joe Biden, on Monday, addressed the world on the Afghanistan issue. Speaking to the world about the ongoing incidents, President Biden said that he is ‘deeply saddened’, however does not regret his decision to withdraw the US troops. Addressing the issue as ‘not our’ security concern, the President that it was time for the US troops to leave the foreign soil. Biden's address was the first time that the President spoke publicly on the issue after the Ashraf Ghani-led government surrendered to the Taliban forces claimed power in Kabul.

As the 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan' indulges in discussion for the 'peaceful transfer of power' with the council, the US President claimed that backing out from the war-torn country was the right decision. “I’m the President of the United States, money stops with me,” President Biden said from the White House. “I am deeply saddened by the facts we are facing, but my decision to end the American battle in Afghanistan and continue to focus the anti-terrorism mission there and the laser on other parts of the world. I don’t regret it,” Biden added.

Calling Afghanistan, a “civil war in another country,” the President defended his decision. “This is not our national security interest. It is not suitable for our army, which has made many sacrifices in the last 20 years. I would not repeat the same mistakes again,” he said. Biden’s rush-arranged speech came amid criticisms from around the world regarding the withdrawal decision from the US, which in turn led to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

'US entered Afghanistan to prevent al-Qaeda and not nation-building': Joe Biden

Defending the precipitous move by the US, Joe Biden asserted the American troops had entered Afghanistan in 2001 as a retaliation to al-Qaeda's 9/11 attacks. The objective of deploying forces in the foreign land was to prevent further terror attacks orchestrated by al-Qaeda from Afghanistan and not aid Afghanistan in nation-building.

Asserting that the US had not entered Afghanistan for counter-terrorism or reforming the country, Biden said, 'The US entered with clear goals to make sure al-Qaeda did not use Afghanistan. We did not enter Afghanistan with an aim of nation-building and of curbing insurgency.'

IMAGE: AP