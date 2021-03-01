'I Am Truly Sorry': New York Governor Apologises For His Conduct, Denies Sexual Harassment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on February 28 that he is “truly sorry” if his conduct had ever been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation” as the pressure against him over sexual harassment allegations grew. In the past week, Cuomo has been on the receiving end of harsh backlash including Democrats after former aide Charlotte Bennett told The New York Times that he sexually harassed her in 2020. Bennett’s allegations came just four days after an ex-aide Lindsey Boylan described an unwanted physical contact from the New York Governor.

In the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo issued a statement on Sunday saying that "sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny... I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business."

"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal,” he added before admitting some of his comments might have been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry."

Cuomo denies inappropriately touching anyone

However, Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching or even propositioning anyone. The New York Governor had previously called for an independent review into the allegations. Cuomo had even chosen the former US judge Barbara Jones to lead a probe. However, the high-profile figures in his own Democratic Party said that was not transparent enough. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent young liberal lawmaker, tweeted that the "detailed accounts" of Cuomo's accusers "are extremely serious and painful to read."

Cuomo said, “To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.”

"That's why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations,” he added.

