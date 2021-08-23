'I Don't Trust Anybody': Joe Biden Wants Taliban To Contemplate Well-being Of Afghans

US President Joe Biden recently said that the Taliban are seeking legitimacy and have made promises but Washington will see whether “they mean it or not”. When asked whether he believes the Taliban or not, Biden clearly stated that he doesn’t trust anybody. During his address to the nation from the White House, the US President said that if the Taliban are going to attempt to provide for the people of Afghanistan, they would need additional help in terms of economic assistance, trade and a whole range of things.

"I don't trust anybody. Taliban has to make a fundamental decision. Is the Taliban going to attempt to be able to unite and provide for the well-being of the people of Afghanistan, which no one group has ever done for 100 years? If it does, it would need additional help in terms of economic assistance, trade and a whole range of things,” Biden said when asked if he trusts the Taliban.

Biden even went on to say that the Taliban are seeking legitimacy to determine whether or not they would be recognised by other countries. He said that the militants have told other countries as well as the US that they do not want to move diplomatic presence completely. “All this talk now, so far Taliban has not taken actions against US forces," he added.

US evacuation mission in Afghanistan

Biden’s remarks come as the United States continues to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan through the Kabul airport, which is now under US forces’ control. US military has pulled around 25,100 individuals from Afghanistan since August 14, and approximately 30,000 since the end of July. The US President has said that he is in discussion with his military officials regarding the extension of the evacuation mission in Afghanistan, beyond the August 31 deadline.

Biden has promised to help any American in Afghanistan seeking to evacuate, saying, "Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home." He said that ​​his administration is also committed to evacuating Afghans who assisted the United States during its 20-year war in Afghanistan. The exact number of Afghans who qualify for evacuation is not clear, but it is believed to number in tens of thousands.

