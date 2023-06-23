I First Met You...: PM Modi Praises Joe Biden For His Soft Nature And Strong-willed Action

Praising American President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his state visit to the United States, said, "You are soft-spoken but very strong-willed in action." Addressing the State and the attendees of the lavish State Dinner, PM Modi on Thursday evening recalled how he met Biden a decade ago when he was the Vice President of the country and lauded the 80-year-old leader for still having the "same conviction and dedication for his work".

PM Modi praises Biden's 'soft' nature and 'strong actions'

Speaking on the bond that India and the United States share, PM Modi said, "Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's melting pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US."

PM Modi outlines how Americans are dancing to Naatu Naatu tunes

PM Modi, during his address, outlined how people of both nations are enjoying each other's cultural and linguistic diversity. "With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better. Kids in India become Spiderman on Halloween, and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu'," he added.

"There is one more thing left to do tonight; please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden. A toast to good health, prosperity, and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, and equality, and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States," said PM Modi, concluding his speech at The White House.

The state dinner hosted on Thursday evening is the highest diplomatic honour that the US reserves for its closest allies. The lavish party hosted by Bidens was attended by the rich and famous Indian Americans from the fields of business, entertainment, and politics on the White House south grounds, decorated in the green and saffron colours of India’s flag.