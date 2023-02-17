'I Make No Apologies': US President Biden Wants ‘sharper Rules’ On Unknown Aerial Objects

'We are not looking for new Cold War': Biden on ties with China

Biden expressed his intentions to keep the open communication channels between the US and China. In his Thursday speech, the US President made it clear that the United seeks "competition" and not "conflict" with China.

"We also continue to engage with China as we have throughout the past two weeks. As I said since the beginning of my administration, we seek competition and not conflict with China. We are not looking for a new cold war", he said in his Thrusday speech.

The US President also expressed his intention to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The other thing I want to point out is that we are going to keep our allies and the Congress contemporaneously informed of all we know and all we learn, and I expect to be speaking with President Xi, and I hope we have we are going to get to the bottom, as I make no apologies for taking down that balloon,” Biden said.