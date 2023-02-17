'I Make No Apologies': US President Biden Wants ‘sharper Rules’ On Unknown Aerial Objects

Quick links:
Image: AP
Biden made several poignant remarks over the whole issue, here's a short summary of what he said in his Thursday speech;
Here's what we know about the three unidentified objects that were shot down by the United States military;
The US President concluded his speech with a bold assertion. Biden made it clear that he will not apologise for his decision to shoot down unidentified objects, that were flying over the US airspace.
"I make no apologies and we (China and US) will compete," Biden said. "We will responsibly manage that competition so that it doesn't veer into conflict".
Biden reiterated that the Chinese balloon saga underscored the importance of open lines of communication.
"This episode underscores the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our diplomats and military professionals. Our diplomats will engage further and I will remain in communication with President Xi," The US president concluded.
Biden expressed his intentions to keep the open communication channels between the US and China. In his Thursday speech, the US President made it clear that the United seeks "competition" and not "conflict" with China.
"We also continue to engage with China as we have throughout the past two weeks. As I said since the beginning of my administration, we seek competition and not conflict with China. We are not looking for a new cold war", he said in his Thrusday speech.
The US President also expressed his intention to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“The other thing I want to point out is that we are going to keep our allies and the Congress contemporaneously informed of all we know and all we learn, and I expect to be speaking with President Xi, and I hope we have we are going to get to the bottom, as I make no apologies for taking down that balloon,” Biden said.
In his speech, Biden listed four parameters which will guide how the United States approach similar situations. Biden also asserted that he has ordered the National Security Advisor, to lead government-wide efforts, to make sure that the US is positioned to deal with similar issues, safely and effectively.
Here's a list of four measures, proposed by the US president
Biden asserted that these measures will lead to safer and more secured skies.
During his speech, the US President stated that the balloons are not likely to be related to the Chinese spy balloon programs, however, he alluded to the fact they were most likely to be linked to private companies.
"The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three ones were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research," Biden said during remarks on Thursday.
Biden took an aggressive stance over the issue, stating that the US government is coming up with better practices to detect mysterious objects. He made it clear, that if any object presents a threat to the security of the United States of America, he will take it down.
“I’ve directed my team to come back to me with sharper rules for how we will deal with these unidentified objects moving forward, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not,” Biden said.
“But make no mistake: if any object presents a threat to the safety, security of the American people, I will take it down. I’ll be sharing with Congress these classified policy parameters when they’re completed, and they’ll remain classified so we don’t give our roadmap to our enemies to try to evade our defenses," he added.
In his address, the US president asserted that the Intelligence services haven't determined the exact purposes of the object yet. The President made it clear that there are no signs that the Unidentified aerial objects were used for surveillance.
“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program, or they were surveillance vehicles from other any other country. The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions, studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”
Biden stated that he ordered to shootdown of the three objects that flew over Montana, Alaska and Lake Huron, on the advice of US security officials. He said that the objects were shot down since they cause hazards to civilian air traffic.
"At their recommendation, I gave the order to take down these three objects due to hazards to civilian air traffic and because we could not rule out the surveillance risk of sensitive facilities," he said.
During his address, the US President said that the United States has been closely scrutinising its airspace ever since the Pentagon detected the Chinese Spy Balloon hovering over the country's airspace. "Last week, in the immediate aftermath of the Incursion by the Chinese spy balloon, our North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), closely scrutinised the airspace, including enhancing our radar and pickup more slow-moving objects above our country and around the world," Biden asserted.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese balloons and the mystery objects that flew over the US airspace in recent weeks. The incidents have created major chaos in the continent of North America. Here's how you can watch Biden's address.