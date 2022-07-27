'I Sent Secret Service Agents To Move Homeless People In DC', Says US Ex-Prez Donald Trump

Addressing the attendees of the America First Policy Institute, former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, July 26, claimed that when he was in power he ordered the Secret Service to clear homeless encampments in Washington, DC. Trump said he would ask agents to "immediately" remove clusters of tents if he saw them established near the White House. He praised the Secret Service agents and said they did a "phenomenal job."

"I would see a cluster of tents. I’d see it happen. I'd send people out immediately. The Secret Service, by the way, did a phenomenal job," he added, saying, "When you have hundreds of them or even thousands of them, it is very hard to do it, it comes too late," reported the Independent.

Donald Trump says, 'Capital city has become unrecognizable'

Trump's address came for the first time after he left office in January 2021. He asserted that the capital city has become unrecognizable. "They have tents with the homeless and others, all over, I think, the most beautiful public spaces in the world," he said. "They don’t look beautiful now", he added.

Due to the streets being covered with tents, bottles, and litter, Trump said world leaders wouldn't visit Washington, DC. With this condition all around, "who is going to want to come to Washington, DC?" he asserted. "It leaves such a bad impression. They go home and say, "What kind of a country has the United States turned into?" He further attacked Biden's administration, saying the responsibility of finding permanent homes for residents facing homelessness falls to city officials. While addressing the event, Trump also spoke about creating large tent cities on the outskirts of cities where the homeless population would be shifted. However, he didn't provide any details on how this plan would be implemented.

While addressing the summit held by former members of his administration, Trump also indicated that he will run for a third presidential election "again". “I always say I ran the first time, and I won. And then I ran a second time, and I did much better,” he said. “What a disgrace it was. But we may just have to do it again", he further added.

Image: AP