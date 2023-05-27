'I Thought...' US First Lady Jill Biden Pleads For Applause After An Awkward Speech

US First Lady Jill Biden had an awkward moment on Thursday after her address fell flat at an event in Washington. During her speech at the Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, DC, Biden had to ask for applause from the gathering, leaving the netizens in complete splits. Many even compared the incident to Jeb Bush's “please clap” moment, which took place back in 2016.

“I’ve visited red states and blue states and I’ve found that the common values that unite us are deeper than our divisions,” Biden told the gathering in the Thursday event. Aftering uttering these lines, the US First Lady paused for a moment and looked surprised due to the non-reaction over her remarks. “And, um, I thought you might clap for that,” said Biden which was eventually followed by laughs and applause.

The goof-up by the wife of the gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden went viral instantly. “TOUGH SCENE: Jill Biden has a 'please clap' moment during her speech earlier today,” the Republican party wrote on Twitter, taking a dig at the 71-year-old US first lady. This is not the first time Jill Biden has begged for applause after a speech.



A Jeb Bush ‘please clap’ moment

Back in 2019, the first lady faced a similar incident while she was campaigning for her husband in Iowa. “Finally someone is standing up to the NRA and keeping our children and our schools safe,” Biden asserted during her 2019 speech. However, the US first lady did not get the response she was expecting. “That’s my applause line, come on!” she stated in an attempt to break the awkward silence.

The First Lady’s plea was reminiscent of an awkward incident that involved, Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush. The Republican candidate had a viral moment when he asked his audience to clap during a campaign trail in 2016. In the Thursday RISE conference, the US first lady talked about how education can make the leaders of tomorrow more empowered. Dr Jill Biden currently holds a faculty position at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English.