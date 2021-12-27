Last Updated:

'I Was Dismayed When Trump Supporters Booed Booster Shot Remark': Biden's Medical Adviser

The top US health expert Dr Anthony Fauci said he was “stunned” and “dismayed” by the way Trump's supporters booed him when he spoke about booster shots.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
US

Image: AP


Reacting to the recent response of the former US President Donald Trump when he revealed about administering booster shots, top health expert Dr Anthony Fauci said he was “stunned” and “dismayed” by the way Trump's supporters booed him. Dr Fauci said that he didn't expect such a nefarious response from Trump's supporters. 

The statement from President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Fauci came in response to an interview of former POTUS Trump where he had supported the inoculation of booster shots.

"I was a bit dismayed when former President Trump came out and made that statement and his followers booed him. I was stunned by that," Fauci said during an interview with ABC's This Week. 

READ | 'Still in pandemic mode': COVID-19 nowhere near 'under control' in US, warns Anthony Fauci

Watch Dr Fauci statement here:

It is worth mentioning that Trump, during an interview with former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly, revealed his decision to administer the booster shots.

While responding to the question on whether he had taken the booster shot, Trump replied positively and called the vaccine as one of the greatest achievements of mankind.

"If you take the vaccine, you're protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get (COVID-19), it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take their vaccine," Trump said during the interview.

READ | US: Anthony Fauci heaps praise on Merck's new COVID drug that reduces death rate by half

However, the moment he told O’Reilly about booster dose, the crowd that had cheered the answer given by Donald Trump earlier, unexpectedly took a U-turn and started booing him. 

What Donald Trump said:

Anthony Fauci believes Trump would not take a U-turn

According to Slate.com, the host revealed Trump was not happy with the response from his supporters. "Even if he was shocked by the reaction though, that didn’t stop Trump from continuing advocating for the vaccines," said the host.

READ | US medical advisor Anthony Fauci urges vaccinated Americans to get booster shots

Hailing the decision of Trump, Fauci said he believed it could help convince people to get the shot.

"I think that his continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and articulating that to them, in my mind, is a good thing. I hope he keeps it up," Fauci said.

READ | Anthony Fauci says 'Israel is where you wanted to be' when it comes to COVID vaccination

Further, the top health expert said that he hoped Trump would not change his mind and would continue this attitude for the coronavirus vaccine.

Image: AP

READ | Omicron vs Delta: Which is more severe, easily transmissible? Anthony Fauci explains
Tags: US, Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND