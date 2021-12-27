'I Was Dismayed When Trump Supporters Booed Booster Shot Remark': Biden's Medical Adviser

Reacting to the recent response of the former US President Donald Trump when he revealed about administering booster shots, top health expert Dr Anthony Fauci said he was “stunned” and “dismayed” by the way Trump's supporters booed him. Dr Fauci said that he didn't expect such a nefarious response from Trump's supporters.

The statement from President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Adviser Fauci came in response to an interview of former POTUS Trump where he had supported the inoculation of booster shots.

"I was a bit dismayed when former President Trump came out and made that statement and his followers booed him. I was stunned by that," Fauci said during an interview with ABC's This Week.

Watch Dr Fauci statement here:

Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals he was “stunned” when former Pres. Trump’s supporters booed him for getting booster shot, telling @jonkarl it showed “how recalcitrant they are about being told what they should do.” https://t.co/CxSdhhlI9G pic.twitter.com/V8q606rmrs — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 26, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Trump, during an interview with former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly, revealed his decision to administer the booster shots.

While responding to the question on whether he had taken the booster shot, Trump replied positively and called the vaccine as one of the greatest achievements of mankind.

"If you take the vaccine, you're protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get (COVID-19), it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take their vaccine," Trump said during the interview.

However, the moment he told O’Reilly about booster dose, the crowd that had cheered the answer given by Donald Trump earlier, unexpectedly took a U-turn and started booing him.

What Donald Trump said:

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly he got the vaccine booster shot. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

Anthony Fauci believes Trump would not take a U-turn

According to Slate.com, the host revealed Trump was not happy with the response from his supporters. "Even if he was shocked by the reaction though, that didn’t stop Trump from continuing advocating for the vaccines," said the host.

Hailing the decision of Trump, Fauci said he believed it could help convince people to get the shot.

"I think that his continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and articulating that to them, in my mind, is a good thing. I hope he keeps it up," Fauci said.

Further, the top health expert said that he hoped Trump would not change his mind and would continue this attitude for the coronavirus vaccine.

