'I Worked Hard': Scott Atlas Resigns As Donald Trump's Special Coronavirus Adviser

After a controversial four months, Dr Scott Atlas on November 30 resigned as special coronavirus adviser to US President Donald Trump. Atlas, who is not an infectious expert and whose brief stint was marred by blunders and controversy, was tapped by the Trump administration back in August. During his tenure, he repeatedly attacked science-based public health measures and clashed with other members of the coronavirus task force. He has also been at odds with the nation’s leading health officials regarding his views on how to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

While taking to Twitter, Atlas posted a resignation letter in which he wrote, “I worked hard with a singular focus- to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic. As you know, I always relied on the latest science and evidence, without any political consideration or influence”.

He added, "As time went on, like all scientists and health policy scholars, I learned new information and synthesized the latest data from around the world, all in an effort to provide you with the best information to serve the greater public good”.

Honored to have served @realDonaldTrump and the American people during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/xT1hRoYBMh — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) December 1, 2020

About Trump’s COVID adviser

Atlas joined the White House this summer. He is a neuroradiologist and fellow at Stanford’s rightwing Hoover Institution, where he works on healthcare policy. He has no expertise or experience in infectious diseases or epidemiology, however, he was selected by Trump to advise the president on the pandemic. Atlas has clashed with top government scientists, including Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the unprecedented outbreak.

Since August, Atlas attacked public health measures such as masks, stay-at-home orders and social distancing. He even called on residents of Michigan to “rise up” against restrictions. He repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus, which has already killed over 265,000 Americans. Further, Atlas promoted the idea that the US should aim to achieve “herd immunity”, which is a so-called strategy that would probably result in millions of deaths.

Atlas has been sharply criticised by public health experts, including Fauci. He views also prompted Stanford to issue a statement distancing itself from the faculty member, saying Atlas has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic. Moreover, he was also criticised for providing Trump with misleading or incorrect information on the virus pandemic.

