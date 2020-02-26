'I Would Make Better US President': Elizabeth Warren Attacks Sanders On Live TV Debate

The top Democratic candidates united to attack United States Senator, Bernie Sanders and billionaire Mike Bloomberg on February 25. Even though Elizabeth Warren confessed that she and Sanders “agree on a lot of things”, she believes that she “would make a better president than Bernie”. The undeniable Democratic front-runner, Sanders also faced the burnt of other attacks for his ideas being “too radical”, while the Massachusetts senator claimed that she could execute the ideas that Vermont Senator could only talk about.

Warren targeted the billionaire's past with women in the workplace again after she had mentioned “non-disclosure agreements” in Bloomberg's first, and Democrats' ninth debate. In other prominent moments, the moderate Democratic candidates fought to emerge as the main alternative over Sanders. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has fallen dull in the face of victories claimed by Sanders, claimed that only he has the experience to lead in the world.

People want a chance to hear from the women that Mike Bloomberg and his company have gagged with nondisclosure agreements.



If he says there is nothing to hide here, then sign a blanket release and let the women speak out and tell their stories. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UgaroWmXbx — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 26, 2020

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota repeatedly contended that she alone could win the votes of battleground state moderates. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg even targetted Sanders' democratic socialism and his recent comments of admiring Cuban dictator Fidel Castro's push for education.

I am not looking forward to a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s and Bernie Sanders with a nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960s," Buttigieg said.

Sanders fought back

According to an international news agency, the moderates did a little to maintain distinction among themselves. This type of strategy has only helped the Vermont Senator who fought back throughout the night and even cited the polls which showed that he can beat the Republican US President Donald Trump. Sanders publicised himself as the Democratic front-runner and said “I'm hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?”.

The intensity of Tuesday's debate remains consistent with the candidates repeatedly shouting at each other. According to the international news agency, the tenth televised debate reflected the reality of the Democrats' establishment wing trying to stop Sanders' triumph after Nevada and New Hampshire. Certain critics along with Bloomberg conceded that the Vermont Senator could build an insurmountable delegate lead as soon as next week.

