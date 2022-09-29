Ian Makes Landfall In Southwest Florida As Category 4 Storm

St Petersburg (US), Sep 28 (AP) Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.

If you are in the path of #HurricaneIan and sheltering in place, please visit https://t.co/S49ep6jUOA & fill out the Shelter in Place Survey.



This survey gives critical info to first responders about the people in your household so they can assist you as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/3myFDRK8JG September 28, 2022

Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state.

305 PM EDT 28 Sep -- Hurricane #Ian has made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The minimum pressure from Air Force Reconnaissance Hurricane Hunters was 940 mb.



Latest: https://t.co/tnOTyfORCw pic.twitter.com/O3agPDOZHk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

Max storm surge eye wall Hurricane Ian Pine Island FL pic.twitter.com/6Mf9Ezvv3M — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 28, 2022

DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday. But he expanded the warning to the entire state, urging residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

Governor DeSantis Delivers a 1 P.M. Hurricane Ian Update https://t.co/4HKKOO170X — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 28, 2022

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency for the state, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.