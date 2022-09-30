Ian Strengthens Into Hurricane Again As Storm Approaches South Carolina

Ian that exited Florida as a Category 4 tropical storm, is likely to strengthen back again as the hurricane chanelling the power from Atlantic Ocean as it heads towards the US state of South Carolina. Weather forcasters and storm experts are warning the residents to brace for dangerous storm surge that could leave the trail of significant destruction. "Ian is expected to become a hurricane again this evening and make landfall on Friday," the National Hurricane Center said in its statement. The new warnings were triggered as the hurricane subsided as tropical storm as it unleashed past the Central Florida into the Atlantic Coast. But now it appears to be strengthening again.

According to the forcasters, Ian might intensify as the Category 1 hurricane with estimated wind speed ranging 75 mph when it makes its third landfall near or north of Charleston, South Carolina on Friday. The hurricane will hit the states around late morning or early afternoon. A hurricane warning is now into effect in the entire coastline of South Carolina, and people were advised to exercise all safety measures and seek shelter.

Mayor of Charleston, South Carolina urged the city businesses to shut down and also appealed to the people to run for safety covers as storm Ian approaches on Friday. “There will be water tomorrow in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg warned, adding that the power lines and grids will also be impacted.

“Take this storm seriously,” Tecklenburg added, “tomorrow, stay home and stay out of harm’s way.”

There have been no official evacuation orders in place in South Carolina. But warnings are active about several feet of ocean water that could surge into the state, particularly the low areas along the coast. "If you haven't yet made plans for every contingency, this afternoon is the time to do so," Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday at a conference. US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, told reporters that in Florida, the exact death toll has not yet been confirmed, but that there may be a “substantial loss of life” wreaked by the hurricane. A search and rescue operation is underway, and emergency crews were dispatched in the helicopters and boats to help those stranded in the water.

“This could be the deadliest Hurricane in Florida’s history; the numbers are still unclear but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” the US president said in a speech. “We know many families are hurting today and our entire country hurts with them.”

High winds, rain, flash flooding and even tornadoes expected

At about 11am ET or 8:30 pm IST on Thuraday, Tropical Storm Ian's center was 25 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Fla. It then gained the sustained winds of 70 mph that was calculated to be the threshold for hurricane strength. The strong gusts of tropical-storm-force winds have already started affecting Georgia and South Carolina, the NHC said.

The torrential rain could bring "considerable urban and flash flooding, especially on Friday," the National Weather Service office in Charleston further warned. “While we will not see the full force of Hurricane Ian the way Florida did, we could see high winds, rain, flash flooding and even tornadoes,” SC Emergency Management Director Kim Stenson said. “Flooding due to storm surge and rain could be a major concern. Over the next day, it will be vital for everyone to be prepared to act if told to do so by your local public safety officials.”