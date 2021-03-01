Ice-covered Niagara Falls Looks Spectacular As Rainbow Appeared Over The Skies, See Pics

Quick links:
“It’s outstanding. As cold as it gets, it’s a year-round attraction,” Buffalo native, Paul Tabaczynski told AP during a visit to see the spectacle on Tuesday.
Due to low temperature, water has been freezing instantly on the rivers, coating trees, walkways, cliffs, and overlooks in a dreamy, brilliant white.
Frosty mist and partial ice layers were seen jetting from the river which is a tourist attraction between the United States and Canada.
“I can’t feel my feet!” 12-year-old Keila Cruz told her father, Jonathan, as she and a dozen other family members thawed out inside the Niagara Falls State Park, AP reported.
Deep freeze stretched from south Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England, and there were surreal scenes witnessed across a wide swath of the US.
Visitors walk at a frozen Niagara Falls in views from Stedman's Bluff on Goat Island of the American Falls.