Last Updated:

Ice-covered Niagara Falls Looks Spectacular As Rainbow Appeared Over The Skies, See Pics

Niagra Falls located on the border of the providence of Ontario in Canada and New York was captured on camera partially frozen due to deep freeze tempertaure.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Niagra falls frozen
1/9
Twitter/@PondSagg

For the first time, Niagra Falls was seen half-frozen due to the deep freezing temperatures. 

Niagra falls frozen
2/9
AP

“It’s outstanding. As cold as it gets, it’s a year-round attraction,” Buffalo native, Paul Tabaczynski told AP during a visit to see the spectacle on Tuesday. 

Niagra falls frozen
3/9
Twitter/@PondSagg

Due to low temperature, water has been freezing instantly on the rivers, coating trees, walkways, cliffs, and overlooks in a dreamy, brilliant white.

Niagra falls frozen
4/9
Instagram/@nature

Frosty mist and partial ice layers were seen jetting from the river which is a tourist attraction between the United States and Canada. 

Niagra falls frozen
5/9
Instagram/@surimanik

“I can’t feel my feet!” 12-year-old Keila Cruz told her father, Jonathan, as she and a dozen other family members thawed out inside the Niagara Falls State Park, AP reported. 

Niagra falls frozen
6/9
Instagram/@beautiful_photosz

Deep freeze stretched from south Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England, and there were surreal scenes witnessed across a wide swath of the US.

Niagra falls frozen
7/9
AP

Chunks of ice floated down an made “ice balls” with its rolling waves. 

Niagra falls frozen
8/9
AP

Visitors walk at a frozen Niagara Falls in views from Stedman's Bluff on Goat Island of the American Falls.

Niagra falls frozen
9/9
AP

A coin-operated binocular is covered with snow on Goat Island at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Mount Etna erupts in spectacular show of power and sound

In Pics | Mount Etna erupts in spectacular show of power and sound
Myanmar coup protests grow in strength as Army crackdowns on Civil Disobedience Movement

Myanmar coup protests grow in strength as Army crackdowns on Civil Disobedience Movement