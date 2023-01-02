Idaho Student Killings: Suspect's Family Vows To 'cooperate With Law', Pays Condolences

After the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger who killed four students at Idaho University, the suspect’s family said that they would be cooperating with law enforcement in the Idaho student killings to “promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions”, reported The Guardian.

On Sunday, Michael and Marianne Kohberger, and his sister, Amanda, addressed the matter through a public statement for the first time since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest on early Friday. The press statement by the suspect’s family has been released by Kohberger’s attorney Jason LaBar, who is the chief public defender in Monroe County, and later shared online.

During the address, the family wanted to “let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother”, reported The Hill. Further, the suspect's family expressed their condolences to the victim's family and said, "There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

“We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering a loss can move forward through the legal process,” the statement continued.

Idaho student killings

Kohberger has been charged on account of four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on Sunday, November 13. The suspect had been arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday and now waiting for extradition to Idaho punishment for four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

A link between the Kohberger and the crime has been found through DNA evidence and his white Hyundai Elantra that was allegedly seen near the crime scene in Idaho on the night of the murder, as per the statement of the authorities. However, no possible motive has been disclosed by the police authorities yet, and whether Kohberger knew the victims or not is yet to be investigated. Moreover, the murder weapon has also not been located.